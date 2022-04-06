Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Kamala Harris' communications director tests positive for COVID-19 after close contact with VP

'The vice president plans to continue with her public schedule,' her office said

By Jon Brown | Fox News
The communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he attended a ceremony at the White House without a mask.

"Jamal Simmons, the Vice President’s Communications Director, tested positive for COVID-19 today," Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement. "Jamal was in close contact to the Vice President as defined by CDC guidance. Jamal is isolating and working from home."

SECOND GENTLEMAN DOUG EMHOFF TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"The Vice President will follow CDC guidance for those that have been in close contact with a positive individual and will continue to consult with her physician," the statement continued. "The Vice President plans to continue with her public schedule."

