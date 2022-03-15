Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris has so far tested negative

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative but has adjusted her schedule based on her husband's diagnosis. Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said she would not deliver her planned remarks at the White House for Women's History Month "out of an abundance of caution."

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff tour Suresnes American Cemetery in Suresnes, France, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff tour Suresnes American Cemetery in Suresnes, France, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

"The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test," Singh said.

During his remarks at the White House event, Biden said he was "particularly proud" of Harris, but noted she "chose not to take a chance since her husband had contracted COVID and feeling very well."

President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks during the Equal Pay Day event to celebrate Womens History Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2022.

President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks during the Equal Pay Day event to celebrate Womens History Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 15, 2022. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

"I'm told, by the way, when he does that, he's fine. But out of abundance of caution, she decided she wasn't going to join us today. But let's send her our love because she's something of, you know, how proud she is of our team of real change."

Harris and Biden last appeared together Tuesday afternoon during an unmasked ceremony with lawmakers to sign the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill.

President Joe Biden is joined by Vice President Kamala Harris as he delivers remarks before signing the "Consolidated Appropriations Act" in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden is joined by Vice President Kamala Harris as he delivers remarks before signing the "Consolidated Appropriations Act" in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Emhoff's positive test comes days after former President Barack Obama announced he had also come down with the virus.

"I just tested positive for COVID," Obama tweeted Sunday. "I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."

