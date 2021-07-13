Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Caribbean
Published

Haiti president assassination suspect was confidential DEA source, official says

DEA official says suspect had worked with the agency in the past but was not acting on its behalf during the attack

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer , Mark Meredith | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One suspect linked to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse had been a confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, a DEA official told Fox News.

Following Moïse's death, there had been reports that someone had yelled "DEA" at the time of the assassination. The official said the agency was aware of those reports, and that while the suspect in question contacted the DEA after the attack, they were not acting on the DEA's behalf.

HAITI PRESIDRENT ASSASSINATION: FLORIDA-BASED SUSPECT PLANNED TO TAKE PRESIDENCY, POLICE CLAIM

"Following the assassination of President Moïse, the suspect reached out to his contacts at the DEA. A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a U.S. State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual."

The official did not name the suspect in question. So far, 26 former Colombian soldiers are suspected in the killing, and 23 have been arrested, along with three Haitians. Haitian National Police chief Léon Charles said five suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed.

ASSASSINATED HAITIAN PRESIDENT'S WIFE BREAKS HER SILENCE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE DEADLY ATTACK

On Monday, authorities announced the arrest of Christian Emmanuel Sanon, one of three suspects with ties to the U.S. Charles said that after the assassination, one suspect called Sanon, who got in touch with two people believed to be masterminds of the plot. He did not identify them or say if police know who they are.

  • Image 1 of 2

    Haitian police officers that escort the former Senators, Youri Latortue and Steven Benoit to the courthouse in Port-au-Prince, Monday, July 12, 2021. Prosecutors have requested that high-profile politicians like Latortue and Benoit meet officials for questioning as part of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

  • Image 2 of 2

    FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sources say Moise was assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized amid political instability. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File) (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)

Charles also said that officers found a hat with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence, among other things, in Sanon's house in Haiti.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that they will assist in the investigation at the request of the Haitian government.

Fox News' Peter Aitken and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics