World
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home, official says

Prime Minister Claude Joseph will now serve as the interim president

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home late Tuesday, according to a top government official.

In a statement released by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Moïse was killed by an unidentified group, calling the attack an "inhumane and barbaric act." Some of the attackers were described as Spanish-speaking.

The first lady suffered bullet wounds during the attack and is now hospitalized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.