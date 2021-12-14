Group that works to elect GOP officials at state level touts its 'holding the line' against DC ‘Grinches’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE - A GOP political organization dedicated to electing Republicans to state legislative and executive offices across the nation is taking aim at the most well known Democrats in the nation's capital.

"There’s no need for a Grinch to steal your holiday cheer. DC Democrats are filling that role quite well this year," charges the narrator in the digital spot by the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), which was shared first with Fox News on Tuesday.

"Everything costs more - gas, food, heating and shopping. Inflation, labor shortages, and Democrats aren’t stopping," continues the narrator in the ad, which is a spoof on the more than half century old holiday classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

"But state Republicans are holding the line, and their elections are next November. We’re counting on you and your wallet to remember," the narrator concludes.

President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are pictured in the spot wearing Grinch suits.

The RSLC tells Fox News that they'll spend five-figures to run their ad in states that the rival Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) has already pledged to target in next year's elections. Those states include Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania.

The RSLC notes that the new spot is their first paid media effort since last month's elections in New Jersey and Virginia. Republicans flipped Virginia's House of Delegates from blue to red and netted seven seats in New Jersey's Democratic dominated state legislature.

"National liberals are playing the role of the Grinch this holiday season with their tax-and-spend agenda that is driving up the cost of everything from gas to groceries, causing devastating labor shortages, and stifling our recovery effort," RSLC president Dee Duncan charged.

And Duncan argued that "voters in Virginia and New Jersey last month recognized that state Republicans are the only ones who can hold the line against DC Democrats' failed policies. We are confident Americans across the country will continue voting with their wallets in 2022 as we look to beat back an onslaught of liberal spending in state legislative races."