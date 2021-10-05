Group that works to elect GOP officials at state level showcases record fundraising haul

EXCLUSIVE: A GOP political organization dedicated to electing Republicans to state legislative and executive offices across the nation is spotlighting what it calls a "record" third-quarter fundraising haul in an off-election year.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) will announce Wednesday that, along with its strategic policy partner, the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF), it hauled in a combined $8.3 million in fundraising during the July-September period, which the RSLC said is the most it’s ever brought in in the third quarter of an odd year.

WITH FOUR WEEKS TO GO UNTIL VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION, CLOSE CONTEST IN RACE WITH NATIONAL IMPLICATIONS

The RSLC, in sharing its fundraising figures first with Fox News, noted that the $19 million it and the SGLF have brought in through the first nine months of the year exceeds the total the two groups raised in all of 2019, which was the comparable off-election year in the 2020 cycle.

The RSLC said its fundraising was boosted by an ongoing surge in online fundraising, thanks to the continued expansion of the committee’s low-dollar fundraising program, which was launched in 2019. The average digital donation the past three months was $24.41, and 11,500 new donors were added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING FROM THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

"The success we’ve had this cycle has been tremendous, but given what we have already seen in New Jersey and Virginia this year, it’s clear we will need to work even harder in the months ahead to combat the commitment of national liberals to buy elections across the country this cycle," RSLC President Dee Duncan told Fox News in a statement, pointing to the only two states that hold gubernatorial, executive and legislative elections in the year after a presidential contest.

"Democrats know that our razor thin majorities in the states are the only thing standing in their way from importing the socialist policies they are pushing in D.C to the rest of the country, and we must do everything in our power to stop them," Duncan argued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the Republicans are the minority party in the both houses of Congress and are out of power in the White House, it's a very different story in the states.

Republicans control 54% of the 7,383 total legislative seats throughout the country, according to the latest data from the National Conference on State Legislatures. And they control 61 of the nation’s 99 state legislative chambers (Nebraska is the only state with a unicameral legislature). They control 30 of the 50 state legislatures and have total control (state house majority and control of the governor’s office) in 23 states, compared to 15 for the Democrats.