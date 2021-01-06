Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gretchen Whitmer
Published

Michigan Gov. Whitmer raises eyebrows with Stacey Abrams prayer candle

Organizer Abrams is being credited with steering a Democratic Senate win in Georgia

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Georgia Senate runoffs tee up possible rematch between Kemp, AbramsVideo

Georgia Senate runoffs tee up possible rematch between Kemp, Abrams

What precedent will the runoff races set in the future of Georgia politics? Janelle King, co-founder of Speak Georgia Inc., weighs in.

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raised eyebrows Wednesday after she tweeted a photo of a prayer candle featuring Stacey Abrams' face.

The failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate campaigned and organized for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock leading up to the state's runoff elections, which ended Tuesday.

BIDEN VOWS TO GET 'BIDEN THINGS DONE' AFTER GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS

Warnock is projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., according to the Fox News Decision Desk. The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and former Republican Sen. David Perdue is still too close to call, though Ossoff claimed victory Wednesday morning.

"Good morning!" Whitmer tweeted with a photo of the candle, featuring an image of Abrams with a halo around her head.

Some news outlets and political pundits mocked Whitmer for the tweet relating politics to religion. 

LIVE UPDATES FROM FOX NEWS IN THE GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF ELECTIONS

Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox said she was "insulted" by the photo in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a Catholic, I am insulted that Governor Whitmer would mock such an important religious symbol to make a political statement," Cox said. "I wish I could say I expected more from Governor Whitmer, but unfortunately her term as governor is rife with these type[s] of political stunts and poor attempts at humor. The governor owes Michigan's 2 million Catholics an apology." 

Prayer candles featuring politicians can be found in gift shops and online on websites like Etsy.com.

2020 Presidential Election