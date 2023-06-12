Grassley: Burisma executive who allegedly paid Biden has audio recordings of conversations with Joe, Hunter

Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday that the Burisma executive who allegedly paid Joe Biden and Hunter Biden kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an "insurance policy," citing the FBI FD-1023 form that the bureau briefed congressional lawmakers on.

Grassley, R-Iowa, revealed from the Senate floor Monday what was said to be a redacted reference in the FBI-generated FD-1023 form alleging a criminal bribery scheme between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national that involved influence over U.S. policy decisions.

Fox News Digital exclusively reported on the contents of the form last week. The FD-1023 form, dated June 30, 2020, is the FBI's interview with a "highly credible" confidential source who detailed multiple meetings and conversations he or she had with a top Burisma executive over the course of several years, starting in 2015. Fox News Digital has not seen the form, but it was described by several sources who are aware of its contents.

Grassley said the FD-1023 has a redacted reference that the Burisma executive possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between himself and Hunter Biden.

According to Grassley, the FD-1023 also states that the executive possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between himself and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The recordings were allegedly kept as an "insurance policy" for the foreign national in case he was in some type of "tight spot," a source told Fox News Digital.

The FD-1023 also alleges that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma bringing his son, Hunter Biden, onto the board.

The FBI brought the document to Capitol Hill last week after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed it. The FBI briefed Comer and committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on the form. The FBI later brought the form to a secure setting on Capitol Hill for all Oversight Committee members to view.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.