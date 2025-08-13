Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Harmeet Dhillon says 'malodorous homeless person' tried to steal her phone in DC

Dhillon reported that she 'artfully dodged the attempt'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Trump takes over Metro Police, mobilizes National Guard to tackle Washington crime Video

Trump takes over Metro Police, mobilizes National Guard to tackle Washington crime

President Donald Trump announced plans Aug. 11, 2025, to deploy the National Guard and to takeover the Metropolitan Police Department to address crime in the nation's capital.

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, reported in a post on X that a "malodorous" individual unsuccessfully tried to steal her phone in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

"A malodorous homeless person attempted to swipe my phone today while I was walking in DC back to the DOJ from an appointment -- but he was not in his right mind and I artfully dodged the attempt. It'll be a while till things feel safe in this city, so everyone stay alert!" Dhillon wrote.

She said in another post that she was "ok," and "nothing happened."

HOMELESS PEOPLE IN DC HAVE 2 CHOICES AS TRUMP ADMIN CRACKS DOWN

Harmeet Dhillon

Harmeet Dhillon, President Donald Trump's nominee for Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, prepares for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Feb. 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I was faster than the homeless guy. It was next to the NY Ave Presbyterian Church. Several other homeless and mentally fragile people around. Close to the WH and tourist stuff," Dhillon explained. 

President Donald Trump is aiming to crackdown on crime in the nation's capital city.

SCOOP: TRUMP'S NEWEST DC CRIME CRACKDOWN YIELDS MORE THAN 100 ARRESTS

How Trump is federalizing DC police and deploying National Guard Video

"This is liberation day in D.C. and we're gonna take our capital back," Trump declared during a press conference on Monday.

A memorandum directs "the Secretary of Defense to mobilize the District of Columbia National Guard and order members to active service, in such numbers as he deems necessary, to address the epidemic of crime in our Nation’s capital."

NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS SPOTTED IN WASHINGTON DC AS TRUMP LAUNCHES CRACKDOWN ON STREET CRIME

Pirro sounds alarm on youth murders in DC, says young people 'emboldened' to commit crimes Video

An executive order declares that "Effective immediately, the Mayor of the District of Columbia (Mayor) shall provide the services of the Metropolitan Police force for Federal purposes for the maximum period permitted under section 740 of the Home Rule Act."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

