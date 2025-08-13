Harmeet Dhillon says 'malodorous homeless person' tried to steal her phone in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, reported in a post on X that a "malodorous" individual unsuccessfully tried to steal her phone in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

"A malodorous homeless person attempted to swipe my phone today while I was walking in DC back to the DOJ from an appointment -- but he was not in his right mind and I artfully dodged the attempt. It'll be a while till things feel safe in this city, so everyone stay alert!" Dhillon wrote.

She said in another post that she was "ok," and "nothing happened."

"I was faster than the homeless guy. It was next to the NY Ave Presbyterian Church. Several other homeless and mentally fragile people around. Close to the WH and tourist stuff," Dhillon explained.

President Donald Trump is aiming to crackdown on crime in the nation's capital city.

"This is liberation day in D.C. and we're gonna take our capital back," Trump declared during a press conference on Monday.

A memorandum directs "the Secretary of Defense to mobilize the District of Columbia National Guard and order members to active service, in such numbers as he deems necessary, to address the epidemic of crime in our Nation’s capital."

An executive order declares that "Effective immediately, the Mayor of the District of Columbia (Mayor) shall provide the services of the Metropolitan Police force for Federal purposes for the maximum period permitted under section 740 of the Home Rule Act."