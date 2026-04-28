GOP rising star demands abortion advocate name ‘favorite’ method in hearing clash

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A House judiciary hearing in the House of Representatives grew tense on Tuesday when Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, pressed an American University scholar in graphic detail on which abortion procedure she would list as her favorite.

"What’s your favorite type of abortion?" Gill asked Jessica Waters, a senior scholar at the American University School of Public Affairs.

Waters, whose research focuses on "reproductive rights law," "abortion regulation," and "state control of reproductive decision-making," refused to answer.

"I’m an advocate for patients having access to the full realm of reproductive healthcare," Waters said.

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The moment — and the attention it immediately sparked online — highlights the continued priority of the abortion issue among Republican lawmakers and conservatives, and came during a hearing before the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government.

Gill leaned into the gruesome picture often left behind by some of the procedures.

"The first kind is called a ‘suction abortion,’" Gill said.

"This is when the cervix is dilated and a strong suction, 29 times the power of a household vacuum cleaner, tears the baby’s body apart and sucks it through the hose into a container. Do you prefer that method?"

"I stand by my former testimony," Waters said.

Viewers on social media praised Gill, pointing out his resolve to hold Waters’ feet to the fire despite the terse exchange.

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"This is the conversation Democrats refuse to have. It’s uncomfortable, it’s ugly, but it has to be said," Nick Craig, a political commentator from North Carolina, said in a post to X.

Derrick Evans, a former member of the West Virginia House of Representatives, highlighted the moment in a post of his own.

"Watch her squirm as he starts describing some of the abortion methods," Evans wrote.

"If you think congressional testimony is useless, just watch this masterclass," TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said on X.

"Brilliantly done," conservative podcast host Matt Walsh wrote on X.

Despite Waters’ declining to answer his question, Gill continued to list additional abortion procedures.

"What about this one?" This one is called dilation and curettage. A sharp knife is inserted into the uterus, the baby’s body is cut into pieces and extracted often by suction. Do you prefer that method?" Gill asked.

Waters tried to divert the question.

"What I believe we are here to talk about today is the FACE Act," Waters said, referring to a piece of legislation making its way through committee.

"No, you’re a pro-abortion advocate — I’m asking you if you prefer the dilation and curettage method," Gill interjected.

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"I am an access to reproductive healthcare advocate. I would prefer to talk about the reason the committee called the hearing," Water said.

"Is it because it's uncomfortable? To talk about? It should be uncomfortable," Gill said. "I wouldn’t want to talk about this either if I were you."