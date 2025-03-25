Republicans can't squander this opportunity to defund Big Abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This week, members of Congress are getting a visit from hundreds of pro-life constituents from across the country, coming to Capitol Hill to urge them to defund Big Abortion. It’s been talked about for years and even included in Republican reconciliation bills in the past. Now is the time to get it done, and the way to do it is in the upcoming budget reconciliation bill. Reconciliation is a complicated process, but the key is, these bills can pass the Senate with a simple majority rather than the usual 60 votes needed to break a filibuster. With a complete GOP majority in Washington, this is a huge opportunity we cannot squander.

Americans overwhelmingly support cutting back out-of-control federal spending, with 70% of voters saying government expenditures are rife with fraud and waste. The same percentage of Independents now disapprove of the Democratic Party, the most unpopular it’s been in years.

Any anti-fraud-and-waste efforts should absolutely zero out funding to the corrupt abortion industry – especially the hundreds of millions to "progressive groups like Planned Parenthood" flagged by Elon Musk.

ROE V. WADE IS GONE, BUT ABORTION IS STILL THE NUMBER ONE KILLER WORDWIDE

But wait, someone might object, isn’t Planned Parenthood a nonpartisan healthcare provider? If only their slick propaganda resembled the truth. In reality, their priorities are abortion, profits and politics.

Planned Parenthood has done more than any other group to make abortion the leading cause of death in America. They ended the lives of nearly 393,000 unborn children in a single year, according to their last annual report, or about 40% of abortions in the U.S. – a number that could fill Times Square to capacity ten times. 97% of the time a pregnant woman walks into Planned Parenthood, she’s sold an abortion rather than helped to keep her child or make an adoption plan. Many Planned Parenthood employees even straight-up admit their center doesn’t do prenatal care or offer ultrasounds apart from abortions: "It’s called Planned Parenthood, I know it’s kind of deceiving."

While Planned Parenthood provides fewer and fewer cancer screenings, abortions and income keep setting records. Some of their billions in assets comes from wealthy, elite funders. Some has come from the barbaric harvest and sale of baby body parts for "research." More than a third of their income is from – guess who? – taxpayers. In 2023, their taxpayer funding amounted to almost $700 million or $2 million a day, with a significant chunk coming from Medicaid.

And you didn’t even get a "Thanks."

A bombshell report in The New York Times, of all outlets, reveals the stark horrors and incompetence Americans are getting for their money: botched abortions that are lethal for babies and put women’s lives at risk. IUDs implanted in women who are already pregnant. Sewage leaking into a recovery room, causing people to vomit. Now they’re also accused of delaying emergency responders in the death of an 18-year-old with late-term abortion complications.

The Times noted that, since the Dobbs Supreme Court decision, Planned Parenthood "has enjoyed a fundraising boom"…but instead of providing affordable health care, the national organization’s bylaws require most of the money to be funneled into never-ending lawfare and political activism.

Planned Parenthood’s political arm spends more on federal lobbying than any group on either side of the abortion issue. In the 2024 election cycle, they spent almost $70 million lying about pro-life Republicans and pushing to enshrine all-trimester abortion in state constitutions, not including the many millions spent by local affiliates or their PAC. They are political radicals, consistently backing far-Left Democrats like Kamala Harris – the first presidential candidate to campaign at a Planned Parenthood abortion center. In Florida, they allegedly gave the Harris-Walz campaign office space, potentially illegally.

The majority of Americans nevertheless rejected Planned Parenthood’s no-limits abortion agenda – yet Big Abortion continues attacking President Trump and his administration.

In his first term, President Trump’s Protect Life Rule stopped $60 million in taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood, because their business is abortion, not health care or planning for parenthood. But around half a billion dollars a year comes to them from Medicaid, which must be addressed by Congress through legislation.

The pro-life movement is united around defunding Big Abortion, with a coalition of more than 150 national and state pro-life leaders – representing all 50 states – encouraging members of Congress to act on their mandate to root out corruption. The Republican Congress shouldn’t miss this priceless opportunity to fulfill a promise and deliver a huge win for all Americans.