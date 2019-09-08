GOP plans California comeback in 2020, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says at state convention

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale insisted Saturday that the GOP hasn’t given up on California despite setbacks at the polls there in 2018.

“We have the potential to win back eight congressional seats, back to Republicans, here in California,” Parscale said at the state Republican Party’s fall convention in Indian Wells.

But Parscale acknowledged the job won’t be easy – and said the work would ultimately have to be done by the Golden State's Republicans, not national party leaders.

“You’re the California GOP,” he said, according to Politico. “There’s no trick I can do on my laptop that you can’t do yourselves. It takes hard work, and talking to your neighbors. And with a strong leader with President Trump at the helm, the sky’s the limit.”

Democrats hammered California’s GOP at the polls last year, leaving Republicans with only seven of the state’s 53 seats in the U.S. House. Both California seats in the Senate also belong to Democrats.

The state’s Republicans were dealt another harsh blow just last month when the registrar of voters in Orange County – long a GOP stronghold in Southern California – reported that registered Democrats there now outnumbered registered Republicans for the first time since the Watergate era.

Nevertheless, Parscale told conventioneers Saturday that the Trump reelection campaign was planning a big effort in California, with as many as 50 paid staffers, making it one of “the largest Election Day operations” in state history, Politico reported.

In addition, the campaign plans to leverage artificial intelligence and other high-tech tools, in a bid to learn “who the voters are, where they live, how they consume information – and how to contact them,” he said.

“Many of you are worried that we have written you guys off – that California doesn’t matter,” Parscale said. To the contrary, he said, the Trump campaign views the nation’s most populous state as a key battleground in “the fight for the future of this country.”

Later this month, President Trump is scheduled to visit California, with events planned in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, Sacramento’s FOX 40 reported.

Trump previously visited California in April, making stops in Los Angeles and at the state’s border with Mexico.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this story.