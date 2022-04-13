GOP eyes fresh shot at NY governor's seat after latest Dem scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With another Democrat embroiled in scandal, New York Republicans are feeling more optimistic they can flip the historically blue state in November and win control of the governor's office.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned Tuesday after being charged with bribery in an alleged public corruption scheme, less than a year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

"I really do believe that New York is poised to elect a Republican governor this year," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital. "And I know it sounds crazy because we're an overwhelmingly Democratic state, but look what happened in Virginia. Look what happened in New Jersey -- almost."

Republican Gov. Glen Youngkin pulled off an upset win against former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November, buoyed by mobilized parents concerned about education issues. And Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had a too-close-for-comfort win over Republican Jack Ciattarelli last year that wasn't even on the national radar as being competitive.

Republicans have argued the ground is ripe for change in New York, following a string of scandals in Albany, economic fallout from COVID-19, a crime spike, mass outbound migration and high inflation.

"How much more will it take for New Yorkers to change course?" Malliotakis said.

"[With] the destruction that we've seen under one party rule of our city and our state – I feel this election is our last chance to really save our state."

Benjamin, 45, was the latest New York politician to be hit with a scandal. Federal authorities allege that he struck a corrupt bargain with a real estate developer and directed a $50,000 state grant to a nonprofit organization the developer controlled. In exchange, the developer funneled tens of thousands of dollars to Benjamin's campaign accounts.

"This is a simple story of corruption," Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Tuesday.

Benjamin, through his attorneys, has denied the charges and pledged to prove in court "why his actions were laudable, not criminal."

"There has never been a federal case like this in America," attorneys James D. Gatta and William J. Harrington said in a statement. "Brian supported a $50,000 grant to Friends of Public School Harlem. Every dollar was to buy supplies for public school students in Harlem. There was nothing inappropriate about this grant."

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul accepted Benjamin's resignation after his arrest. She chose Benjamin, then a state lawmaker, to serve as her second-in-command when she became governor, taking over for Cuomo.

"While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as lieutenant governor," Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. "New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them."

Hochul's opponents cast her as having bad judgement –-- being sandwiched between two Democratic scandals.

GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor, said Hochul has been either been "complicit or out to lunch" with scandals surrounding her partners in office. He said Hochul should have never chosen Benjamin in the first place.

"I believe that his support for the defund the police agenda should have disqualified him last summer," Zeldin told Fox News Digital of the Harlem politician. "And fast forward to most recently, it was very telling that when Kathy Hochul was asked last week about all of these reported investigations and scandal [surrounding Benjamin] … that Hochul's play call was to triple down and to cover for him. And that was just last week."

The last Republican to win governor in New York was George Pataki who served from 1995 to 2006. In addition to Zeldin, other Republicans running for governor are Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson, Michael Carpinelli, Derrick Gibson and Kris Lord. Recent polling had Zeldin ahead. The primary election is June 28.

Benjamin is just the latest statewide elected Democrat in New York to resign or not seek reelection amid scandal.

New York State Comptroller Alan Hevesi resigned in 2006 and eventually served 20 months in prison for his role in a pay-to-play pension scandal. In 2008, Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in the wake of revelations that he patronized prostitutes while traveling on official business.

Spitzer ceded power to Lt. Gov. David Paterson, making him the state’s first Black governor. But Paterson ended his bid for election to a full term as governor in 2010 amid scandal over whether he and his troopers intimidated a woman who’d reported domestic violence against one of his top government aides.

Then came Cuomo who resigned in 2021 after a barrage of sexual harassment allegations which he denied. Cuomo also faced backlash for misrepresenting how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19.

Now, eight months later, another New York Democrat is forced to resign.

"If the Republicans ever had a chance to win a statewide office, right now is the time," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital. Tenney, a former state lawmaker, has long decried corruption in Albany and summed up the Benjamin scandal as the latest chapter in the "capital of corruption."

Hochul already had challengers in fellow Democrats Rep. Tom Suozzi, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and attorney Paul Nichols. The Democratic primary is also June 28, where Benjamin may still have to appear on the ballot with Hochul because of election rules.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, says there's an opening for Republicans in November.

"In our March state-wide poll of New York voters, we found Gov. Kathy Hochul with a 41% job disapproval and 40% job approval," Kimball told Fox News Digital. "More specifically, her approval is at 57% with Democrats and only 24% with Independents, indicating a potential for a competitive general election if the Republican candidate can court Independent New York voters."

The biggest wildcard in the race is still whether Cuomo could launch an independent run for governor, which would further fracture the Democratic base.

Zeldin said he already felt the political grounds shifting in New York, as voters want to feel safe on their streets and their subways, have more control over their children's education, boost the economy and reduce the high cost of living in New York. Plus, with President Biden's low approval ratings nationally, Republicans are eyeing a red wave in the congressional midterm elections.

"There's a great opportunity here on Nov. 8 for New Yorkers to take control of their destiny," Zeldin said Wednesday. "And the development of Brian Benjamin being arrested and indicted and resigning, I'm sure will only just continue the momentum that we already had going into yesterday."

"I'm not in this race to come in second," he added.