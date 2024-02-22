Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Dakota

GOP North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer running for re-election

Cramer was first elected in 2018, easily defeating Democratic incumbent Heidi Heitkamp

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota is seeking reelection.

In a video released Thursday, the first-term Republican senator announced his plans. He was first elected in 2018 in a closely watched race against then-Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in North Dakota.

Cramer, a staunch Donald Trump ally, held North Dakota's single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013-19, and was previously a public utilities regulator from 2003-12 and a state GOP chairman.

Kevin Cramer

Senator Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, listens during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Democrat Katrina Christiansen, an assistant engineering professor at the University of Jamestown, is running against Cramer. She ran unsuccessfully in 2022 against Republican Sen. John Hoeven and Rick Becker, a Republican former state lawmaker who ran an independent campaign. Hoeven won a third term.

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL and Republican parties will hold endorsing conventions for statewide and congressional candidates in April in Fargo.

Heitkamp's 2012 Senate victory was the last time a Democrat won a statewide election in North Dakota.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats narrowly control the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics