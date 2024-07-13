Murder of Jocelyn Nungaray inspires Cruz, Nehls border bill cracking down on DHS

Two Republican lawmakers have introduced a measure to improve the detention and tracking of illegal immigrants who enter the United States.

The Justice for Jocelyn Act was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, on Thursday. The measure would crack down on the Department of Homeland Security's "Alternative to Detention" (ATD) program by requiring every ICE detention bed to be filled, and, if filled, would require the DHS to exhaust all reasonable efforts to keep illegal immigrants in custody, according to Cruz's office.

The legislation is named for Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was murdered on June 17, allegedly by two Venezuelan nationals who were in Texas illegally.

Cruz's office noted that the suspects were enrolled in the ATD program, meaning "they were released into the interior of the United States despite the availability of thousands of ICE detention center beds."

The senator's office also highlighted the fact that one of the suspects "was wearing an ICE GPS monitor at the time of Jocelyn’s assault and murder."

Should DHS nevertheless release an illegal immigrant pursuant to ATD, the person would be subject to continuous GPS monitoring until either their removal from the country or the completion of all immigration proceedings, Cruz's office noted in describing the bill.

The Texas senator's office also noted that the bill would "empower immigration officials to immediately deport illegal aliens who violate the terms of their release."

"Jocelyn Nungaray’s horrific death was entirely preventable," Cruz said in a statement. "The illegal aliens charged with murdering her should have been held in ICE custody, but they were allowed into the U.S. despite the availability of thousands of open detention center beds. No parent should have to feel the anguish that Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis, is suffering."

He added, "No family should have to live in fear that a violent criminal from another country is wandering their neighborhood intending to harm their children. No ICE or Border Patrol agent should have their hands tied when an illegal alien commits a crime. Congress needs to wake up and act decidedly to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again."

Echoing Cruz, Nehls said the "tragic" death of Nungaray was preventable and that he hopes the legislation will prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

"The tragic death of Jocelyn Nungaray was entirely preventable. The two illegal aliens suspected of assaulting and murdering her were from Venezuela, a gang haven, and were released by the Biden Administration into our homeland, despite ICE detention beds being available," Nehls said. "Without serious reforms, American families will continue to lose family members and loved ones at the hands of illegal aliens. Enough is enough. I am proud to introduce the Justice for Jocelyn Act with Senator Ted Cruz to ensure tragedies like the death of Jocelyn never happen again."

"In the wake of so much grief, Jocelyn gives me the strength to be her voice and demand justice," said Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn's mother. "Senator Ted Cruz's Justice for Jocelyn Act would have prevented Jocelyn's death. It would have prevented her two murderers from being on the street and it would have meant that Jocelyn would be here with us today. For the safety of kids nationwide, I urge everyone to support Sen. Cruz’s Justice for Jocelyn Act."

Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 21, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, are charged with capital murder in Nungaray's death. The two men crossed illegally into the U.S. earlier this year, according to authorities.

The suspects allegedly sexually assaulted Nungaray before strangling her to death after luring her below a bridge in Houston last month.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Landon Mion contributed to this report.