Mexican man charged with killing two children in Wisconsin is in US illegally

A Mexican man accused of stabbing three people, including two children who died of their injuries, is in the U.S. illegally, federal authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

Victor Manuel Gomez-Acosta, a Mexican illegal immigrant, was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree homicide and operating under the influence after being arrested in Abbotsford, Wisconsin.

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department said that two children were found dead at the scene with stab wounds, while an adult woman was also stabbed but was given medical care. Gomez-Acosta was found inside the residence and was apprehended. He was later transported to a medical center after police found self-inflicted stab wounds.

According to WQOW, the victims are Gomez-Acosta’s wife and daughters. The outlet, citing the criminal complaint, reported that the children were found in one of their bedrooms. One had been stabbed 16 times and the other 20 times. His wife was reportedly stabbed approximately 17 times, with one of the wounds cutting her vocal cords.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News Digital that Gomez-Acosta is in the country illegally and that it has placed a detainer on him following his arrest on July 9. A detainer is a request that, once released from custody, he be transferred to ICE for deportation.

Gomez-Acosta entered the U.S. legally in Sept. 2016, via the port of entry in Laredo, Texas. However, according to the agency, he failed to depart at the time specified as part of his entry conditions.

The arrest comes days before the Republican National Convention, which is being held in Milwaukee. Illegal immigration and border security are expected to be top issues for speakers and delegates, and both have been shown to be top priorities for voters ahead of the November election.

Republicans have blamed the Biden administration for fueling the ongoing border crisis, which has set record numbers over the past three years. They blame policies including the narrowing of ICE enforcement and the rolling back of Trump-era policies like wall construction and the Remain-in-Mexico policy.

"Time and time again, we have seen the tragic consequences of Joe Biden’s border crisis; yet, the president refuses to reverse course," Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital. "No town is immune, even our towns up north in Wisconsin are feeling the horrific impact."

The Biden administration has said it is dealing with a hemisphere-wide crisis which needs funding and reforms from Congress to fix what it says is a "broken" immigration system. It has pointed to efforts it has made in lieu of that action, including a recent executive order which has limited entries and seen a short-term reduction of 40%. It has also said that a majority of all southern encounters during the past three fiscal years have resulted in a removal, return or expulsion.