GOP, Dem senators unite to condemn 'horrifying' Trump assassination attempt

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., led a majority of the Senate in introducing a resolution Tuesday to officially condemn the attempted assassination of former President Trump earlier this month at a rally in Pennsylvania.

If passed in the upper chamber, the resolution would condemn the attempt on Trump's life, honor "the victims who were killed and injured at the rally" and call "for unity and civility in the United States."

The condemnation amassed 64 co-sponsors, notably including both Democratic Pennsylvania Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, whose constituents were victims.

Barrasso plans to request passage of the resolution either through a mechanism known as a "hotline" that allows for objection or by unanimous consent on the Senate floor. It would take one senator's objection to prevent either.

"On July 13, our nation witnessed a horrifying assassination attempt on President Trump. Our country was inches away from a catastrophic event that would have changed the course of our history," Barrasso said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Majorities of both the Democratic caucus and Republican conference were among the co-sponsors of Barrasso's resolution.

The assassination attempt against Trump took place during his July 13 outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear during the event before being rushed off-stage by the Secret Service with blood on his face. Rallygoer Corey Comperatore was killed by the gunman, while James "Jim" Copenhaver and David "Jake" Dutch were both injured and hospitalized.

In the wake of the attack against Trump, lawmakers in Congress have committed to investigating the decisions that left the former president and rally attendees vulnerable to such a shooting.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned last week following growing bipartisan calls for her to do so.

New texts and records obtained by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have pieced together the timeline of the attack and provided insight into how the shooter was able to evade concern or suspicion and ultimately attack. A detailed timeline included in a Beaver County emergency services after-action report showed that local police weren't sure where shooter Thomas Crooks had gone just minutes before he opened fire from atop a nearby building.