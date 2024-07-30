Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

GOP, Dem senators unite to condemn 'horrifying' Trump assassination attempt

Co-signers include Dem Sens John Fetterman and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Sen. Hawley grills acting Secret Service director: 'Trying to find someone who's accountable here' Video

Sen. Hawley grills acting Secret Service director: 'Trying to find someone who's accountable here'

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., grilled Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe about the details of the Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., led a majority of the Senate in introducing a resolution Tuesday to officially condemn the attempted assassination of former President Trump earlier this month at a rally in Pennsylvania. 

If passed in the upper chamber, the resolution would condemn the attempt on Trump's life, honor "the victims who were killed and injured at the rally" and call "for unity and civility in the United States."

The condemnation amassed 64 co-sponsors, notably including both Democratic Pennsylvania Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, whose constituents were victims.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: NEW TEXTS SHOW LOCAL POLICE SCRAMBLE TO ASSIST WITH COVERING RALLY

John Barrasso, Donald Trump

Sen. John Barrasso, inset, led dozens of bipartisan senators in a resolution to condemn the assassination attempt against former President Trump. (Getty Images)

Barrasso plans to request passage of the resolution either through a mechanism known as a "hotline" that allows for objection or by unanimous consent on the Senate floor. It would take one senator's objection to prevent either. 

LAWMAKERS ON TRUMP ASSASSINATION TASK FORCE SHARE RARE BIPARTISAN ‘COMMITMENT’; OMITTED REPS QUESTION ABSENCE

"On July 13, our nation witnessed a horrifying assassination attempt on President Trump. Our country was inches away from a catastrophic event that would have changed the course of our history," Barrasso said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

Majorities of both the Democratic caucus and Republican conference were among the co-sponsors of Barrasso's resolution. 

CORNYN DRIVES RECORD FUNDRAISING AS SENATE LEADER RACE TO SUCCEED MCCONNELL DRAWS NEAR

A graphic representation of the position of the sniper team in relation to the would-be assassin at the Trump rally

A graphic representation of the position of the sniper team in relation to the would-be assassin at the former President Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. (Fox News)

The assassination attempt against Trump took place during his July 13 outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear during the event before being rushed off-stage by the Secret Service with blood on his face. Rallygoer Corey Comperatore was killed by the gunman, while James "Jim" Copenhaver and David "Jake" Dutch were both injured and hospitalized. 

BIPARTISAN TASK FORCE MEMBERS NAMED IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT PROBE

A Secret Service member and members of the crowd are seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally

A Secret Service member and members of the crowd are seen at republican presidential candidate former President Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In the wake of the attack against Trump, lawmakers in Congress have committed to investigating the decisions that left the former president and rally attendees vulnerable to such a shooting. 

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned last week following growing bipartisan calls for her to do so. 

DEMS LIKELY NEED A POLITICAL MIRACLE TO PASS BIDEN'S LONGSHOT HIGH COURT OVERHAUL

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee

Then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. ( AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New texts and records obtained by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have pieced together the timeline of the attack and provided insight into how the shooter was able to evade concern or suspicion and ultimately attack. A detailed timeline included in a Beaver County emergency services after-action report showed that local police weren't sure where shooter Thomas Crooks had gone just minutes before he opened fire from atop a nearby building. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

