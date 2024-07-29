Cornyn drives record fundraising as Senate leader race to succeed McConnell draws near

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, hit a fundraising milestone in the last quarter, just months ahead of the Senate Republican leader election, in which he's hoping to fend off challengers to succeed reigning top fundraiser and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

He recently closed his highest-raising quarter in history with his joint fundraising committee, the Cornyn Victory Committee (CVC), according to a source familiar with the Texas senator's political operation. CVC brought in $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, the source said.

This puts Cornyn at almost $23 million so far in the 2024 election cycle. The total includes his CVC fundraising, money brought in by the senator for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) that he's raised for candidates across Texas and the amount he's amassed for national Republican candidates.

The Texas Republican has been the top Senate fundraiser in the conference, with the exception of McConnell, since 2009.

He started CVC, his joint fundraising committee, in 2021 ahead of the 2022 midterm elections to assist Republicans. Cornyn's efforts during the cycle earned a total of $20 million, which was more than nearly every other Senate Republican, aside from McConnell and NRSC Chairman Rick Scott, R-Fla., who is also vying for the leader role.

With months left to raise money for candidates this cycle, Cornyn has already beaten that total by $3 million.

McConnell, 82, revealed in February that he would be stepping down from his position as party leader in November. The Kentucky senator has served as Republican leader since 2007, making him the longest-serving Senate leader of either party in American history.

The GOP leader has long been known for his fundraising prowess, which is passed on to down-ballot Republicans as the party looks to shore up its showing in Congress. With McConnell and his associated fundraising vehicles amassing roughly $400 million in the 2022 cycle, the next leader to take on his role will have to try and meet the expectations set by him.

Running for leader as well are Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Scott. But there's a widely held attitude among Republicans that there may be more candidates to join the race after the November general election.

Thune is currently the No. 2 Republican in the Senate and has racked up two endorsements from GOP colleagues for the leader role. Like Cornyn, Thune has also been demonstrating his fundraising might, pulling in $19 million so far in the 2024 cycle, a source familiar told Fox News Digital.

As conference members have discussed their next leader, there have been internal disputes over enforcing a term limit on the position. This is something McConnell has forcefully advocated against, sources have told Fox News Digital of the closed-door conference meetings. One point made by McConnell was that fundraising ability could be handicapped by frequent changes in leaders and a lack of stability.