GOP candidate warns Bernie-backed Dem rival’s green ties could hit farms, energy

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A Democratic candidate in a key Wisconsin battleground is highlighting support from a major environmental group as her Republican opponent warns the endorsement could drive up energy costs and hurt farmers.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., blasted Democratic challenger Rebecca Cooke’s endorsement by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) Action Fund, arguing it signals policies that could raise costs for farmers and rural communities.

"Rebecca Cooke is completely out of touch with Wisconsin, touting an endorsement from the radical NRDC," Van Orden told Fox News Digital. "It’s a clear sign of how quickly she’ll sell out Wisconsin farm families to please Washington Democrats."

"Farmers and businesses across Wisconsin have time and again rejected the radical Green New Deal because it would increase the price of fertilizer, diesel and cover up more of our black dirt with solar wastelands," he said.

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The clash underscores how energy costs and their impact on Wisconsin’s farm economy are emerging as a central fault line in one of the most competitive House races in the country, where control of the chamber could hinge on battleground districts like the 3rd.

Cooke, who is challenging Van Orden in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, recently touted the NRDC Action Fund endorsement.

"Growing up on a dairy farm I know how important it is to be steward to the land, I want to protect Western Wisconsin’s natural resources and ensure the next generation has clean air and clean water," Cooke wrote following the endorsement. "Investing in clean energy will create good-paying local jobs and help lower costs for working families. I’ll work with anyone to strengthen our economy and help strengthen our community."

Jed Ober, managing director of the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund, said the group is "proud to support her campaign for Congress," adding that Cooke "will be a champion for working families who are worried about rising energy costs."

The Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund is the political arm of the environmental advocacy group focused on climate and conservation issues.

Van Orden criticized Cooke’s embrace of the endorsement, telling Fox News Digital, "Rebecca Cooke is completely out of touch with Wisconsin, touting an endorsement from the radical NRDC. It’s a clear sign of how quickly she’ll sell out Wisconsin farm families to please Washington Democrats."

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"Farmers and businesses across Wisconsin have time and again rejected the radical Green New Deal because it would increase the price of fertilizer, diesel, and cover up more of our black dirt with solar wastelands."

"Energy prices are out of control in western Wisconsin because of Derrick Van Orden's failed leadership. He voted to increase electricity costs while handing out tax breaks to the ultra-rich," Cooke responded in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He's cheerleading a war of choice in the Middle East that sent the prices of gas and diesel skyrocketing in less than a month. It's hurting our farmers who have already been hit hard by the tariffs Van Orden has supported every step of the way."

The Natural Resources Defense Council has backed efforts to curb fossil fuel production, including supporting restrictions on hydraulic fracturing and praising the Biden administration’s pause on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export approvals.

Republicans and industry groups argue those kinds of policies can raise energy costs in states like Wisconsin, where agriculture and fuel prices are closely linked.

Diesel powers much of the nation’s farm equipment, while fertilizer production is closely tied to natural gas — making energy prices a key concern for farmers.

Democrats argue that investments in clean energy can benefit rural communities through job creation and lower utility costs over time.

While Wisconsin does not have significant hydraulic fracturing operations, it plays a major role in the industry as a leading producer of silica sand used in fracking nationwide, meaning changes in domestic energy production can affect parts of the state’s economy.

The Natural Resources Defense Council also has opposed projects like the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, which transports oil and natural gas liquids through the Great Lakes region. Supporters, including some industry and labor groups, say the pipeline is critical to maintaining reliable and affordable energy supplies in the Midwest, while environmental groups have raised concerns about environmental risks.

Cooke also received support from prominent Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

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The race between Cooke and Van Orden is expected to be highly competitive, with both parties viewing Wisconsin’s 3rd District as a key battleground that could help determine control of the House.

With control of the chamber at stake, energy costs and their impact on Wisconsin’s farm economy are poised to be a central fault line in the race.