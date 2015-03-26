GOP Candidate Romney Appears on 'Late Show With David Letterman'

What would Mitt Romney like to say to the American people? How about this: "Newt Gingrich? Really?"

That's one of the playful messages Romney announced to laughter Monday night on CBS' "Late Show With David Letterman." The Republican presidential hopeful delivered the nightly "Top Ten" list in khakis, shirt and a blue blazer without a tie. Letterman asked the casually dressed candidate, "How'd you do on the back nine?"

While Romney took a gentle dig at Gingrich, his main rival for the Republican nomination, he poked fun at himself too. "Isn't it time," he asked, "for a president who looks like a 1970s game show host?"

And: "I can do a lot, but even I can't fix the Indianapolis Colts."

Romney's No. 1 thing to tell Americans? "It's a hair piece."