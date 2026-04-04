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Kash Patel

FBI's Patel delivers blunt warning to law enforcement attackers: 'We're going to put you down'

FBI director says police across the country are 'so empowered' knowing agency has their back

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Patel vows forceful response against cop assaults: 'We're going to put you down' Video

Patel vows forceful response against cop assaults: 'We're going to put you down'

FBI Director Kash Patel sent a stark message to anyone who threatens law enforcement, saying the FBI will "put you down." (SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday/Matt Boyle)

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FBI Director Kash Patel issued a direct warning to anyone who attacks law enforcement, vowing Saturday that those who "touch a cop" will be tracked down and arrested amid growing concerns over violence against officers.

The comments came while Patel was speaking on SiriusXM Patriot's "Breitbart News Saturday," discussing violence against federal officers.

"You have to back the blue," Patel said. "I say the following to as many officers and Americans that I get in front of: If you touch a cop, we're going to put you down. And that's what we're doing."

He said the FBI is "going to back our partners," noting that any criminal who assaults or impedes law enforcement is "going to face the full force of law enforcement."

FBI Director Kash Patel walking into Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room

FBI Director Kash Patel had a stern warning for anyone who wishes to harm law enforcement professionals. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)

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"We're not saying that you can't go out there and peacefully protest," Patel said. "We are simply saying, ... you cannot interfere with [an officer in their] lawful execution of [their] lawful duty.

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The director added police around the country are "so empowered by the fact that we are backing the blue, that they know they have that backing."

"They also know that if they are physically harmed, they're just not going to have some perp get away with it," he said. "We're going to go find them and we're going to arrest them."

Patel's stance on the issue has remained consistent throughout his time serving in the administration; In June, he posted a similar statement on social media.

Police officer at Austin, Texas Shooting scene

Patel said his agency will always "back the blue." (Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File)

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"Hit a cop, you’re going to jail… doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you," Patel wrote in a June 7 X post. "If the local police force won’t back our men and women on the thin blue line, we @FBI will."

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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