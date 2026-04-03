Trump says ‘America needs God’ in Good Friday message as he touts ‘resurgence of religion'

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President Donald Trump delivered a Good Friday message from the Resolute Desk celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ while declaring that religion is experiencing a "resurgence" across the United States in his second term.

"As I have often said, to be a great nation you must have religion and you must have God," Trump said.

The president framed his message with faith as a central pillar of American strength, pointing to what he described as a broader cultural shift back toward religion.

The video, shared via Truth Social on Good Friday, honored the Christian faith tradition and what he claims is a renewal of religion in the United States.

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President Trump has often recalled his Presbyterian upbringing, attending Sunday school. He has previously credited his faith to his devout Scottish mother and a "very strong" but "great-hearted" father in remarks at the 2024 National Faith Summit.

"In churches across the nation on Sunday, the pews will be fuller, younger, and more faithful than they have at time in many, many years," Trump said. "Religion is growing again in our country for the first time in decades."

The president has invited prayer and faith back into the public square with both an America 250 prayer initiative and the establishment of the White House Faith Office early in his second term.

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Trump asserted he is "proud to join with Christians" during Holy Week in his address.

"This Holy Week, I'm proud to join with Christians across the country and around the world to celebrate the most glorious miracle in all of time, the resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Trump said. "In his life, Christ displayed true humility. In His death, He modeled true love."

The president also invoked scripture in his address, quoting John 3:16.

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"As it says in Gospel of John, for God so loved the world that He gave His only son, for whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life," Trump said.

President Trump's outspoken approach to the Christian holiday serves as a foil to his predecessor. Former President Joe Biden most recently shared a brief 3-paragraph statement during his tenure to celebrate the season in 2024.

Trump has been more candid in his approach to his faith since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pa. in July 2024.

"I believe that my life was saved that day in Butler for a very good reason," he declared during his address to a joint session of Congress in 2025. "I was saved by God to make America great again. I believe that."

The president ended his remarks by wishing everyone a blessed holiday.

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"Happy Easter to all. May God bless you. May God bless the United States of America," Trump concluded.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.