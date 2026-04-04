DHS slams Democrat Sen Chris Van Hollen claim, says illegal alien caused crash while fleeing ICE

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Saturday pushed back on claims by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., that ICE agents struck an "asylum seeker," saying the man is an illegal immigrant who caused a crash while trying to evade arrest.

DHS told Fox News that the man in question is a Honduran illegal immigrant with a final order of removal dating back to 2018.

According to DHS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers attempted to arrest the individual, identified as Ever Omar Alvarenga-Rios, on Thursday in Baltimore, but he allegedly tried to evade arrest.

When officers conducted a vehicle stop, Alvarenga allegedly failed to comply with law enforcement and "drove recklessly" through the city, DHS said.

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DHS claimed that Alvarenga then "slammed on his brakes," causing a multi-vehicle crash.

He then attempted to flee on foot and ignored law enforcement commands, DHS said, adding that ICE officers "followed their training and used the minimum amount of force necessary to make the arrest."

DHS said the two officers involved in the incident were injured and taken to the hospital.

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"This illegal alien broke our laws, resisted arrest, sent two ICE law enforcement officers to the hospital, and endangered the general public. Thankfully both our officers are expected to make a full recovery," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

"This dangerous attempt to resist arrest comes after sanctuary politicians have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest by hosting webinars instructing illegal aliens how to avoid being caught. Sanctuary politicians must stop encouraging this reckless behavior that endangers illegal aliens, our officers, and the public," she added.

Van Hollen on Saturday posted photos on social media of the man in a hospital bed, describing him as an "asylum seeker" who was rear-ended by an ICE vehicle while driving to work Thursday in Baltimore.

According to Van Hollen, the man suffered "significant injuries to his head, chest, back and hands."

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The Maryland Democrat also said the man was detained and claimed ICE was violating his rights by denying him access to attorneys.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Van Hollen's office for comment.