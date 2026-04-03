Son of Republican megadonor throws hat in the ring for open at-large House seat in Wyoming

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Steve Friess, the son of the late Republican mega donor Foster Friess, just threw his hat in the ring to run for Wyoming's open at-large House seat, seeking to pivot from helping fund political candidates to becoming one himself.

Friess announced this week that he would be throwing his hat in the ring for Wyoming's vacant, at-large House seat, which is currently held by Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., who, in December, indicated she would not run for reelection but instead for the U.S. Senate to replace retiring GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

Friess's father, Foster, ran for governor of Wyoming in 2018 before his subsequent passing a few years later. Despite losing in a fiercely competitive race, the late GOP businessman and donor was able to obtain the backing of Donald Trump at the time. His son, Steve, says he thinks he too can help lead Trump's America First agenda "confidently and boldly."

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"I'm optimistic that I can help lead others to be very confidently and boldly continuing the America First agenda for President Trump. I think you can't – you can't always do that as a donor. You know, you write a check and you don't always get what you hope comes out on the other side," Friess, a longtime Wyoming resident, told Fox News Digital.

Friess, a longtime Wyoming native, describes himself as a "political outsider," but at the same time is touting his record in "the trenches" fighting for conservative causes.

Friess was one of the early seed funders of the late GOP activist Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA, raised the first million dollars for Tea Party Patriots and has been a big finder of the election-integrity nonprofit True the Vote. In talking to Fox News Digital, Friess also touted his work helping get major GOP candidates elected, such as Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and Montana GOP Governor Greg Gianforte.

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"Each of these gentlemen had great successful careers and then took the time in their life to engage in this way of serving the country. I think this is what the founders intended," Friess said. "None of us, none of that group – we're not doing this for, you know, as a career, a title, or a way to get ahead. We all have a sincere vision of serving our state and our nation."

Friess told Fox News Digital that he supports President Trump's "bold" actions in Iran, described his actions in Venezuela as "wonderful" and said he wants to focus even more on the government's budget priorities.

Friess also said if elected, he would put his full support behind passing the SAVE America Act, a voter integrity law being pushed by Trump and Republicans aimed at shoring up election security, and has also said he would support term limits for members of Congress.

Meanwhile, Friess told Fox News Digital that, if elected, he would also push to bring back Wyoming's Federal Bureau of Mines, a federal agency previously housed under the Department of the Interior created in 1910 but later closed in 1966.

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"One important issue that I think we face from a national security level is the fact that China has us over the barrel for a lot of strategic minerals. Wyoming has those strategic minerals, and I'm going to be calling for the recreation of something that was once known as the Bureau of Mines," Friess posited. "What I'm envisioning is a government entity that'll be here in Wyoming, not a new bureaucracy in DC, but it will be designed to expedite, streamline and advance the idea of making use of the resources that we have here, both from a jobs perspective and an opportunity perspective, but also from a national security perspective."