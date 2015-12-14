GOP banks on failed Islamic State policy for 2016

!--StartFragment-->

Republicans hope that the 2016 elections become a referendum on President Obama's handling of the terrorist threat posed by the Islamic State.

As Obama's poll numbers on his strategy to "degrade and ultimately destroy" the Islamic State turn south, the Republican campaign committees are increasingly encouraging their candidates to exploit that disaffection by contrasting their views on how to counter radical Islamist groups with the president's.

"Americans are deeply concerned about the threat of terrorism and it's clear President Obama is refusing to lead," said Katie Martin, communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee. "The 2016 elections are shaping up to be about national security issues; and that won't bode well for Democrats now that the American people have lost trust in their party's leader."

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com