Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published
Last Update December 20, 2015

GOP banks on failed Islamic State policy for 2016

By Nicole Duran | Washington Examiner

!--StartFragment-->

Republicans hope that the 2016 elections become a referendum on President Obama's handling of the terrorist threat posed by the Islamic State.

As Obama's poll numbers on his strategy to "degrade and ultimately destroy" the Islamic State turn south, the Republican campaign committees are increasingly encouraging their candidates to exploit that disaffection by contrasting their views on how to counter radical Islamist groups with the president's.

"Americans are deeply concerned about the threat of terrorism and it's clear President Obama is refusing to lead," said Katie Martin, communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee. "The 2016 elections are shaping up to be about national security issues; and that won't bode well for Democrats now that the American people have lost trust in their party's leader."

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com