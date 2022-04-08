Gooden introduces bill preventing Biden admin from enforcing gender identity instruction in elementary schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden introduced legislation Monday that prevents the Biden administration from forcing states and schools to implement sex education and gender identity curriculum in elementary schools.

Dubbed the Protecting Innocence in Education Act, the measure bars the Department of Education from taking punitive action, or refusing funding if an elementary school does not implement federal recommendations, regulations, or guidance on sex education.

NOT JUST FLORIDA: STATES WEIGH BILLS BANNING GENDER ID AND SEXUAL ORIENTATION INSTRUCTION

Additionally, the measure would prevent the Biden administration from fining schools not in compliance with any federal sex or gender education requirements.

"Elementary school teachers should not be sexualizing or confusing our children by teaching them an un-scientific gender identity and sex education curriculum," Gooden told Fox News Digital. "Parents have a right to decide what their child learns at school, and Congress must stand up to the Biden Administration’s radical agenda."

Gooden's measure comes amid new laws in a handful of states across the country which prevent teachers from giving classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to school children. Other states have proposed similar measures, but those have yet to receive a passing vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The legislation's cosponsors include: Reps. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., Randy Weber, R-Texas, Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Jeff Duncan, R-S.C.