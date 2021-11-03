'Get f***** confederate country': McAuliffe staffer goes on graphic social media tirade following Youngkin win

The former social media manager for Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s gubernatorial campaign shut down his Twitter account and told Republicans to "get f****"."

"I tried my best," Charlie Olafsson, McAuliffe’s social media manager on his failed campaign to reclaim Virginia’s governorship, updated his Twitter bio to say. "Get f****** confederate country. Have fun with low taxes and no morals."

The link in Olafsson’s Twitter bio now directs to a pornographic website.

Olafsson was directly involved in promoting the debunked narrative that white supremacists showed up to rally in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.

The Lincoln Project, a group of disillusioned former Republican critics of former President Donald Trump, ultimately took credit for staging that event in a move that most political pundits believe did far more harm to the McAuliffe campaign than good.

The McAuliffe campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Mary Trump, former president Trump's niece who has been an outspoken critic of her uncle, praised Olafsson on Twitter in the days leading up to the election.

"@CharlieOlaf has been moving mountains in Virginia to get Terry McAuliffe elected," Trump tweeted. "The man deserves a follow!"

Youngkin. a first time candidate who hails from the business wing of the GOP, beat McAuliffe by 2-3 points on Tuesday night in a race that wasn’t expected to be competitive months ago.

McAuliffe issued a statement acknowledging that he "came up short" and offered his "congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory."

"I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family," the former governor said.