64% of Virginia voters say country headed in 'wrong direction': Fox News survey

Over 60% of Virginia voters in the commonwealth’s gubernatorial race believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

According to a Fox News Voter analysis survey, 64% of voters believe the country is headed in the "wrong direction" compared with 36% who believe things are headed in the "right direction."

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR RACE: MCAULIFFE, YOUNGKIN PLEDGE TO JUMP-START STATE ECONOMY

Of the 64% who voiced concern about the direction of the country, 73% voted for the Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. Ninety-one percent of voters who said the country is headed in the right direction voted for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The most important issue to Virginia voters is the economy and jobs (35%). The coronavirus was the second most important issue (17%) and education was third (14%).

Additionally, 54% of voters say they disapprove of the way President Biden has handled the economy and 52% disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Of the 54% of voters who disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy, 15% voted for McAuliffe and 85% supported Youngkin.

&amp;nbsp;

APP USERS: CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Polls closed in Virginia at 7 p.m. Tuesday and as of 9 p.m. the Fox News Decision Desk had not projected a winner. Early vote totals showed Youngkin outperforming expectations statewide and in key rural counties in a state that Biden carried by 10 points last November.