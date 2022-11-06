Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker touts business record, says Warnock 'never built anything'

Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker touted his business record on Sunday, while slamming incumbent Democrat opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock, as someone who has "never built anything" and has leeched a living off of his parishioners.

Walker, a former college and professional football star and first-time candidate, appeared on "Sunday Morning Futures" to dispel claims by his opponent that he is not prepared to serve as a U.S. senator.

"I’d put my business experience against his business experience any day because I built my business," Walker said of Warnock. "Oh yeah, he don’t have a business. All he's ever done is live off his parishioners and lived off the federal government. He lived off the government. He’s never built anything."

"I’ve signed the front of a paycheck," Walker continued. "He’s never done that."

Walker called Warnock a "fake" and a "wolf in sheep’s clothing," highlighting the evictions reportedly being carried out by Warnock's church at the Columbia MLK Towers in Atlanta.

Warnock's church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, has reportedly been evicting disadvantaged tenants for owing small amounts of rent while the church pays the senator a hefty monthly housing stipend worth $7,417.

Walker also said Democrats are creating a national security threat by not pursuing energy independence and that the biggest threat to democracy is having elected officials like Warnock, former President Barack Obama, and President Biden, who he claimed don’t protect America.

"I’m not going to sit back and let someone like Senator Warnock, let someone like former President Obama, or let someone like President Biden destroy Georgia or destroy this country because this country means a whole lot more to me than anything," Walker said.

While the race has remained tight in recent weeks, Warnock has a slight edge on Walker at 44%-43% heading into Tuesday's midterm election, according to the most recent Fox News poll.