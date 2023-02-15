Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Nikki Haley ‘Bush in heels’ as former governor enters 2024 race

Nikki Haley announced her 2024 presidential bid on earlier this week

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., on Wednesday lashed out at 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley as "Bush in heels" for what the GOP lawmaker regards as Haley’s proximity to more traditional Republicanism. 

"Nikki Haley is just another George (or Jeb!) Bush," Greene griped, referring to the nation’s 43rd president in his brother, the former Florida governor who ran unsuccessfully in the 2016 presidential campaign. 

"She is weak on the border, doesn’t want a wall, claimed ‘legal immigrants are more patriotic than most Americans these days,’ and she defended Obama when Pres. Trump criticized his terrible open-borders policy," Greene continued. "And Nikki Haley refused to support transgender bathroom bill to protect children." 

L-R: Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley .

L-R: Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley . (Getty Images; AP)

"If we wanted a ‘Bush in heels,’ Republicans would vote for Liz Cheney." 

LIBERALS, NAACP ACTIVISTS TARGET NIKKI HALEY WITH DEBUNKED CLAIM THAT SHE AVOIDS ‘BROWN-PERSON-SOUNDING’ NAME

Cheney stoked the ire of MAGA Republicans for her outspoken criticisms of former President Donald Trump – whom she voted to impeach. 

Haley, 51, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations joined the 2024 race for president this week, becoming the first major rival to former President Trump in a field that is expected to grow in coming months. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

