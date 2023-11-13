Georgia man faces federal charges for allegedly threatening GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her staff

A Dekalb County, Georgia man faces federal charges after allegedly threatening to murder Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and her staff last week.

The Department of Justice said 34-year-old Sean Patrick Cirillo made his initial appearance in federal court on Monday, on charges related to transmitting interstate threats against Greene and her staff.

"Cirillo’s alleged threats to harm the Congresswoman and her staff are intended to sow fear in our public servants," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia said. "Any individual who threatens or seeks to intimidate government officials should expect to be swiftly charged and vigorously prosecuted."

During Monday’s court appearance, evidence was presented that accused Cirillo of calling Greene’s office in Washington, D.C. twice on Nov. 8 and threatening to commit violent acts against her, her staff and their families.

"Yeah, I got a bead on her. Like a sniper rifle," Cirillo allegedly said during one of the calls. "A sniper rifle. And I’m gonna kill her next week. I’m gonna murder her. I’m gonna shoot her in the [expletive] head, okay?"

Cirillo is accused of continuing to make threats during the call.

"Tell the FBI, okay? I’m gonna kill this [expletive]. Tell her," he said. "I’ll kill you too if you want."

Cirillo then allegedly shouted, "You don’t think you’re gonna get payback? You’re gonna die! Your family is gonna die! [Expletive!] You don’t think it’s gonna happen when you’re out of power?"

Greene's office did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the allegations.

The Atlanta field office of the FBI is currently investigating the case.

"Unlawful threats against our elected officials are an assault against our democracy," Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley of the FBI Atlanta Field Office said. "No one should fear violence because of who they are or what they believe. The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to seek justice in these cases."