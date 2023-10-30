Marjorie Taylor Greene puts heat on Republicans to vote for Rashida Tlaib censure

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sent a letter to fellow House Republicans on Monday urging them to vote in favor of her censure resolution against progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Tlaib has been criticized by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over her response to the ongoing war between Israel and terror group Hamas.

"I do hope that our Republican majority can come together to do what is right. The Constitution offers us a pathway to hold each other accountable for our actions, and Rashida Tlaib must be held to account," Greene said in the letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

"This is a critical moment for our party’s values and principles… Supporting my censure resolution of Rashida Tlaib is not just a matter of political necessity but a moral and ethical imperative."

Greene introduced her censure measure on Thursday as a privileged resolution, meaning the House has two legislative days to kill it or move it forward. The chamber is not back in session until Wednesday.

In particular, she cited Tlaib’s participation in a massive protest on Capitol Hill during which Israel-Gaza ceasefire demonstrators took over part of the Cannon House Office building, leading to hundreds of arrests. Greene called the protest an "insurrection" multiple times.

Tlaib is the only Palestinian-American in Congress and among a small but vocal group of House Democrats who are critical of the Israeli government. She is also one of 15 House Democrats who did note vote to condemn Hamas last week.

Democrats have near-universally condemned Greene’s resolution as a politically charged weapon.

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., hit Greene with a privileged censure resolution of her own later Thursday, accusing her of having "repeatedly fanned the flames of racism, antisemitism, hate speech against the LGBTQ community, Islamophobia, Asian hate, xenophobia and other forms of hatred."

But the Georgia Republican shrugged it off as "retaliation" for her censure against Tlaib.

"In retaliation for filing this censure resolution, Democrats launched their own effort, filled with a litany of lies, to censure me to protect their terrorist-sympathizing colleague," Greene wrote.

"The hypocrisy of the Democrats knows no bounds, so I am not relying on them to censure Tlaib for her blatant antisemitic and evil rhetoric. But I do hope that our Republican majority can come together to do what is right," she continued.

At least two House Republicans are leaning against the censure, Semafor reported on Sunday night. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., is reportedly planning to vote against it, while Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., was also reportedly leaning against it.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walberg and Duarte's offices for comment but did not immediately hear back.