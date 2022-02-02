Georgia governor election 2022: Abrams hauls in $9.2M since launching campaign two months ago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you needed further proof that Stacey Abrams is a prolific fundraiser, check out her newest campaign cash filing.

Abrams, the voting rights champion and rising Democratic Party star, announced on Wednesday that she hauled in $9.2 million in the two months since she launched her second straight bid for Georgia governor. And Abrams, a former Democratic state legislative leader who narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp four years ago, reported $7.2 million cash on hand in her campaign coffers.

"More than 100,000 grassroots donors have invested in our campaign because they believe as we do that opportunity and success in Georgia should not be determined by zip code, background or access to power," Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo noted in highlighting the fundraising figures.

TAKE TWO: STACEY ABRAMS LAUNCHES A 2022 BID FOR GOVERNOR IN GEORGIA

Abrams set campaign cash records in her 2018 gubernatorial run, and her voting rights group Fair Fight has hauled in over $100 million since then.

As Fox News first reported, Kemp announced a few weeks ago that he brought in over $7 million in fundraising over the past six months, and had over $12 million cash on hand.

But before Kemp can take on Abrams, he has to deal with a serious primary challenge from former Sen. David Perdue, who is backed by former President Trump as he takes on the conservative incumbent governor.

FIRST ON FOX NEWS: KEMP REPORTS MASSIVE FUNDRAISING HAUL

Four years ago, with the support of Trump, Kemp won the governorship. But Kemp earned Trump’s ire starting in late 2020, after he certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia in the presidential election, following two recounts of the vote. Trump, who had unsuccessfully urged Kemp and other top Republican officials in the state to overturn the results, has repeatedly vowed to return to Georgia to campaign against Kemp. Trump for months urged Perdue to primary challenge the governor, and late last year he endorsed Perdue a day after the former senator launched his bid.

Perdue’s move set up an epic GOP primary battle with Kemp in a one-time solidly red state that’s become a top general election battleground. Kemp’s also facing primary challenges from two other lesser-known candidates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perdue has yet to announce his campaign cash numbers.