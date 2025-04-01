Georgia governor expected to sign 'Riley Gaines Act,' which bans trans athletes from entering girls' sports

The Georgia legislature passed a bill Monday along mostly party lines to prohibit transgender girls – or biological males – from participating in girls' sports.

S.B. 1, also known as the "Riley Gaines Act of 2025," requires middle school, high school and college student athletes to compete on sports teams that align with their biological sex.

Restrooms, locker rooms and sleeping quarters will also be restricted to only allow biological boys in the spaces designated for boys and biological girls in the spaces designated for girls.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's desk, and he is expected to sign the legislation. The measure was a priority for House Speaker Jon Burns and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, both of whom are Republicans.

"The General Assembly sent a clear message—biological men are not welcome in girls’ sports or spaces here in Georgia," Burns said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Jones said the General Assembly "made a historic step toward achieving a critical goal for this session, the protection of women’s sports," according to the outlet.

"I want to thank all of the brave women and girls who shared their personal stories and helped shape this legislation," Jones continued. "Their courage is commendable and ensures that the rights of female athletes are preserved and protected by law. I look forward to standing with Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker Jon Burns and female athletes with their families around the state when the ‘Riley Gaines Act of 2025’ is signed into law."

The bill is named after Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who was put into the public spotlight when she criticized the participation of biological males in girls' sports after she competed against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who Gaines and other female athletes were forced to share a locker room with.

"Such a tremendous honor. There are few causes more worthy than protecting opportunities for the next generation," Gaines wrote on X after the bill passed the Georgia House and Senate on Monday.

More than 25 other states already prohibit biological males from participating in girls' sports.

The measure was passed on Transgender Day of Visibility, in which transgender people and their supporters march and hold community gatherings and rallies against legislation targeting LGBTQ+ people.