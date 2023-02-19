Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Gen. Keane: China spy craft shows how serious Beijing is in achieving ‘regional and global domination”

China's 'rapid military' growth,' nuclear program further increases it's threat, Gen. Jack Keane says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) discusses the impact of the Chinese surveillance mission on the relationship between the U.S. and China, the partnership between Russia and China, and provides an analysis of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

China’s spy craft incursion over the U.S. and dozens of other countries around the world shows how Beijing is a serious threat in its pursuit of global domination, U.S. Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) said Sunday.

Keane, a Fox News senior strategic analyst, asserted on "Fox News Sunday" that the discovery of alleged Chinese spy crafts penetrating U.S. airspace is a "wake-up call."

"The spy balloon incident is a reminder to most and a wake-up call to some in terms of how serious China is as an adversary in seeking regional and global domination," the retired general said.

The U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon two weeks ago off the coast of South Carolina that had been flying across the U.S. for several days.

BLINKEN BATS DOWN IDEA US IN ‘COLD WAR’ WITH CHINA, SAYS RELATIONS CAN'T BE REDUCED TO ‘BUMPER STICKER’ 

Keane said that China’s threat is further increased due to the country's "rapid military growth" and "exploding" nuclear program.

U.S. forces haul debris from China's surveillance balloon onto a boat off the coast of South Carolina.

U.S. forces haul debris from China's surveillance balloon onto a boat off the coast of South Carolina. (US Fleet Forces)

"We’ve got to make certain that we have a military deterrent to deal with that threat, that I believe has eroded significantly," he said.

CHINA'S TOP DIPLOMAT CALLS US RESPONSE TO BALLOON INCIDENT ‘HYSTERICAL’

Keane said he believes the ncident can be used as a "catalyst" to "galvanize" the U.S. against such threats.

"We don’t shoot down a surveillance balloon when the mission is complete, we shoot it down before it starts," Keane said. "That has got to be the lesson learned."

