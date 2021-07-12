Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom
Published

Gavin Newsom will not be listed as a Democrat in upcoming California recall vote

Newsom failed to designate his party preference on his official recall response

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
Caitlyn Jenner talks California recall, says she plans to run in 2022 if Newsom wins

Caitlyn Jenner talks California recall, says she plans to run in 2022 if Newsom wins

Jenner also addressed media coverage of her campaign, COVID regulations and more.

A Sacramento County Superior Court judge on Monday denied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request to be listed as a Democrat in the state’s upcoming recall election after his office missed a deadline.

Newsom failed to designate his party preference when he filed his official response to the recall last year. He asked Secretary of State Shirley Weber to correct the error, but she declined, and then his office sued. Weber was appointed by Newsom.

Representatives for Newsom said it was an "inadvertent but good faith mistake."

In the ruling issued on Monday, Judge James P. Arguelles denied Newsom’s request and noted that circumstances did not justify excuse from the deadline.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM RECALL VOTE SET FOR SEPT. 14

The recall election is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14, when voters will be asked first whether they want to recall Newsom and, if they do, who they want to replace him. It will take at least 50% of voters to vote in favor of recalling Newsom for the election to move forward, and the winner will be whichever candidate receives the highest number of votes.

A host of candidates have thrown their names into the ring, including former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, who is running as a Republican. Jenner’s team includes several operatives that helped on President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Other Republican candidates include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and former House Rep. Doug Ose.

Altogether there are roughly 60 candidates running to replace Newsom.

According to data from the California Secretary of State’s office, there have been 54 previous attempts to recall governors. Only one was successful – the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003. Former bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was selected as his replacement.

