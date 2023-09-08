Expand / Collapse search
Fulton County grand jury recommended charging Lindsey Graham, two ex-senators in 2020 election case

A partial version of the grand jury report was released in February

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
The Fulton County special grand jury recommended charging additional individuals including Sen. Lindsey Graham; former Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, as well as former Trump official Michael Flynn, out of its investigation into alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state, according to the panel's final report released Friday. 

A Fulton County judge released the grand jury’s final report on former President Trump and his associates’ alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia. 

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered the partial release of the special grand jury’s report in February but, at the time, did not release its recommendations on who should or should not be prosecuted. The judge said then that he wanted to protect people’s due process rights.

That partial report indicated a majority of the grand jury believed one or more witnesses may have committed perjury in their testimony and recommends that prosecutors pursue indictments against them, if the district attorney finds the evidence compelling. 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis talks about Trump indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

At the time, the Trump campaign blasted the report, saying it had "nothing to do with the president because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong."

Since, Trump and 18 others were indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Donald Trump mugshot

Former President Donald Trump's mugshot. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Trump was charged with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Others charged included former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and more. Each defendant was charged with at least one count of violating the Georgia RICO Act. 

Willis plans to try all 19 defendants in October.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

