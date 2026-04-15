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Democrat Elections

From White House hopeful to scandal: Swalwell’s short-lived 2020 bid resurfaces after resignation

The congressman told Fox News Digital in 2019 he saw 'nothing but green lights' ahead of his short-lived presidential campaign

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Flashback: Swalwell tells Fox News Digital ‘I see nothing but green lights’ in 2019 ahead of his short-lived presidential campaign Video

Flashback: Swalwell tells Fox News Digital ‘I see nothing but green lights’ in 2019 ahead of his short-lived presidential campaign

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell was interviewed by Fox News Digital in New Hampshire in January 2019, ahead of his brief and unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

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Rep. Eric Swalwell’s political collapse amid scandal was sudden.

With sexual assault and harassment allegations mounting, the Democratic representative who was one of the leading contenders in California’s 2026 campaign for governor dropped out of the race on Sunday. Two days later, he resigned from Congress.

The congressman’s stunningly swift collapse comes seven years after a then 38-year-old Swalwell made a short-lived and highly unsuccessful bid for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

OUT THE DOOR: SWALWELL STEPS DOWN AFTER 13 YEARS IN CONGRESS

Eric Swalwell presidential campaign

Then-Rep. Eric Swalwell of California speaks on Jan. 31, 2019, in Exeter, New Hampshire, ahead of launching a short-lived campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News)

"We’re getting close. I've got staff in Iowa. We're hiring in New Hampshire, South Carolina right now. I’m starting to put together the infrastructure that you need. But I see nothing but green lights on this journey so far," an optimistic Swalwell said in a January 2019 Fox News Digital interview.

The soon-to-be candidate was in New Hampshire, courting supporters and activists in the state that for a century held the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

SWALWELL ACCUSERS REVEAL WHY THE CAME FORWARD

Eric Swalwell waving before speaking at California Democratic Party State Convention

California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell waves before speaking at the 2026 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Swalwell officially launched his campaign during an April 8, 2019, appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

SWALWELL ISN'T THE ONLY MEMBER OF CONGRESS WHO RESIGNED TUESDAY AMID SCANDAL

His campaign slogan was, "Go Big. Be Bold. Do Good." And Swalwell made gun control and student debt reform key components of his presidential platform.

New Swalwell accuser comes forward as his political career implodes Video

Swalwell was one of 20 Democratic presidential candidates who qualified and took part in the first round of debates, which were held over two nights in June of 2019.

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But failing to poll above 1% and facing the prospect of failing to make the stage at the second Democratic presidential debate, Swalwell suspended his campaign on July 8, 2019, just three months after declaring his candidacy.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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