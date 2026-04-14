Gonzales resigns in wake of renewed expulsion threat after scandal

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Embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, made his resignation from Congress official on Tuesday as he faced the looming, rare threat of expulsion from the House.

Gonzales' brief resignation letter was read aloud on the House floor and will mark his exit from Congress amid scandal just before the stroke of midnight on Tuesday.

"It has been my privilege to serve the residents of Texas's 23rd congressional district," Gonzales wrote in his letter.

It comes on the heels of calls for his resignation and others', including Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Cory Mills, R-Fla., and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., from the House for a variety of scandals.

REP TONY GONZALES ANNOUNCES HE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AMID HOUSE ETHICS INVESTIGATION INTO AFFAIR

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., introduced an expulsion resolution against Gonzales just before his resignation letter was read aloud on the House floor after the embattled lawmaker failed to meet her deadline to resign from Congress.

Gonzales announced his plans on Monday to "file his retirement" but did not specify when he planned to step aside.

The Texas Republican's plans to resign come after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a former staffer earlier this year after repeatedly denying the allegations.

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Gonzales suspended his re-election campaign in March after House GOP leadership called on him to exit the race.

He was also under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.