Fox News Politics: Torching the Ticket?

- Biden ‘furious’ over clamor for him to drop out

- Trump highlights assassination attempt, Melania, and more in RNC speech

- Sen. Roger Marshall lights into the Secret Service

- Fox News Digital continues to dominate the competition

Biden Flaming Out?

Five more House Democrats on Friday joined the growing number of congressional lawmakers who have called on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 election.

In a joint statement, Reps. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Marc Veasey, D-Texas, Chuy Garcia, D-Illinois and Marc Pocan, D-Wis., urged Biden to "pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders."

"Mr. President, with great admiration for you personally, sincere respect for your decades of public service and patriotic leadership, and deep appreciation for everything we have accomplished together during your presidency, it is now time for you to pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders," the lawmakers wrote. …Read more

GOP Convention Highlights

'WE WERE UNDER ATTACK': Five top moments from Trump's RNC speech ...Read more

'FELLOW AMERICANS': Trump preaches unity during his convention acceptance speech …Read more

MOVING MOMENT: Trump pays emotional tribute to former firefighter killed at Butler, Pa. rally …Read more

Trump Assassination Attempt

‘TACTICAL REASON’: Army vet in front row of Trump rally reveals glaring security fail …Read more

‘ESPECIALLY CONCERNING’: Majority of Trump security detail were not Secret Service, whistleblowers say …Read more

'SAVED MY LIFE': WATCH: Trump breaks out immigration chart shown right before assassination attempt …Read more

PRESSING QUESTIONS: FBI interviews classmate of Trump shooter over dislike for politicians …Read more

HERO'S FAREWELL: Trump shooting victim Corey Comperatore's funeral draws hundreds …Read more

White House

'LOTS OF ANGER': Biden 'furious' about growing calls to get him to exit race: report …Read more

TIME FOR A PROMOTION?: Poll answers if Democrats think VP Harris is ready to be POTUS? …Read more

ANOTHER ROUND: Pressure growing in Congress for Biden to step down …Read more

THIS IS NOT A TEST: Vulnerable Montana Democratic senator joins calls for Biden to drop out …Read more

Capitol Hill

WHO'S HIDING WHAT?: Congress denied access to crucial Trump protection plan screams 'cover your a-- mode': expert …Read more

'COMPLETELY WORTHLESS': Sen. Roger Marshall blasts Secret Service briefing on Trump assassination attempt …Read more

PILING ON: A third Democratic senator is now on record urging Biden to drop out …Read more

Across America

'ABOVE THE CALL OF DUTY': Gold Star parents reflect on 'thousands' of lives changed by vets after son died in Afghanistan …Read more

'WHAT MATTERS MOST': Ben Sasse stepping down as university president over wife's health …Read more

The Fourth Estate

BACKLASH: Washington Post deletes post lecturing American hostage's parents …Read more

DELIVERING FOR AMERICA: Fox News Digital dominates competition in key metrics in historic news quarter …Read more

