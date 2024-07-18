Fox News Digital thumps CNN, NY Times, other major news brands in key metrics during second quarter

Americans relied on Fox News Digital for information and analysis during the second quarter of 2024, helping it finish as the No. 1 news organization in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views during a historic three-month period.

The second quarter saw President Biden begin to face ongoing questions about his mental fitness for office after his debate debacle against former President Trump on June 27. The quarter also featured Trump’s "hush money" trial and guilty verdict, shocking antisemitism on college campuses across the country, Israel's continuing war with Hamas terrorists and the beginning of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's trial in Russia on long-debunked espionage charges, among other historic developments.

Along the way, Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in multiplatform minutes with a staggering 9.2 billion. It was the 13th consecutive quarter that Fox News Digital topped all competitive news brands in the category, including CBS News, NBC News, Washington Post, ABC News, The New York Times, Insider and USA Today.

Fox News Digital finished No.1 with 4.8 billion multiplatform views during the news-heavy quarter compared to 3.4 billion for CNN. It was Fox News Digital's 8th straight quarter leading competitive news brands in this key metric.

Fox News Digital also had an average of 104 million monthly total digital multiplatform unique visitors. On mobile apps, Fox News averaged 5.7 million unique visitors during the second quarter compared to 4.6 million for CNN.

During June, Fox News Digital also finished atop both multiplatform minutes and views. It was the 40th straight month as the No. 1 news brands among minutes.

Fox News Digital delivered 1.6 billion multiplatform views, while CNN fell under the one-billion mark for the first month since February 2015.

FOXBusiness.com also notched 514 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the ninth consecutive quarter, according to a release. The business network delivered 718 million multiplatform minutes and averaged 24.5 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors during the second quarter, seeing 4% year-over-year growth with unique visitors.

Fox News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in the second quarter with 77.6 million total social interactions, notching the 41st consecutive quarter FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. Fox News drove 24.2 million interactions on Facebook (up 39% year-over-year), 47.8 million Instagram interactions and 5.6 million X interactions for the quarter. On YouTube, FOX News secured 507.8 million views, according to Shareablee.

