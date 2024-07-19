Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

3rd Democrat senator calls on Biden to step aside as pressure accelerates

28 congressional Democrats have called on President Biden to step aside amid fears he can't beat GOP nominee Donald Trump

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Democrats feel like they're in 'doom loop' over Biden re-election fight Video

Morale is plummeting among Biden staff and Democratic officials still loyal to President Biden’s re-election campaign, CNN reported on Friday, with the fight to get him to withdraw from the race or stay turning off many people involved.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., issued a statement on Friday calling on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, becoming the 28th congressional Democrat to make such a call.

"Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished presidents in modern history. He has led our nation through unprecedented challenges with unwavering dedication and profound integrity. His years of service have made a lasting impact on the lives of countless Americans," the senator said in a statement.

'THEY'RE INCOMPETENT': SEN MARSHALL BLASTS 'WORTHLESS' SECRET SERVICE BRIEFING ON TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Martin Heinrich

Sen. Martin Heinrich called on Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.  (Getty Images)

"However, this moment in our nation's history calls for a focus that is bigger than any one person. The return of Donald Trump to the White House poses an existential danger to our democracy," he explained. "We must defeat him in November, and we need a candidate who can do that."

SECRET SERVICE ‘CHECK-THE-BOX’ SENATE BRIEFING LEAVES QUESTIONS: ‘INFURIATING’

President Joe Biden addresses the NAACP

Biden has faced increasing pressure to end his campaign. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"While the decision to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden's alone, I believe it is in the best interests of our country for him to step aside," Heinrich said, noting that "passing the torch" would aid him in securing a legacy "as one of our nation's greatest leaders."

More than 10% of congressional Democrats have urged Biden to drop out of the race.

Joe Biden, Jon Tester

Sen. Jon Tester called on President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.  (Getty Images)

Heinrich is up for re-election in New Mexico, which is considered "Solid Democratic," according to non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report. However, mounting concerns about Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket has renewed worry that more seats could be at risk in the House and Senate. 

JD VANCE BY THE NUMBERS: FIRST SPEECH SIGNALS HEAVY CAMPAIGN PRESENCE IN BATTLEGROUND RUST BELT

The New Mexico Democrat is the fifth Democratic lawmaker to call on Biden to drop out on Friday alone. 

Sen. JoTester, D-Mont., urged Biden to step down in a statement on Thursday night, becoming the second senator to do so. The Montana Democrat faces one of the most competitive races in the country as he looks to preserve his seat in a red state that has voted twice for former President Trump. 

Peter Welch, Joe Biden

Sen. Welch was the first Democrat senator to call on Biden to drop out of the race.  (Getty Images)

The first senator to call on Biden to exit the race was Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who caucuses with Democrats. 

Despite increasing public pressure to drop out, both Biden and his campaign have maintained that they intend to stay in the race. 

The White House has also categorically denied all reports that suggest the president is planning to end his campaign. 

