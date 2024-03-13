Fox News Politics: TikTok chopping block

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Hunter Biden refuses to attend House hearing

-Trump secures the 2024 Republican nomination

-CNN forced to correct story over Sen. Katie Britt

TikTok on the Chopping Block

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that could pave the way for TikTok to be banned in U.S. app stores.

The measure passed 352-65, with one abstention.

Both Democrats and Republicans supported the measure, which advanced out of committee in a unanimous 50-0 bipartisan vote. It's a rare show of bipartisan unity in a heavily fractured political environment.

The bill, led by House China select committee Chair Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and ranking member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., would block TikTok in the U.S. if its parent company, Bytedance, does not divest from it within 165 days of passage. It would also require it to be bought by a country that is not a U.S. adversary.

Opponents of the bill — mostly Democrats — raised concerns over free speech issues. Some Republicans objected to the proposal saying it expanded government control over business, and could be abused.

White House

'INAPPROPRIATE REMARKS': Former top Biden aide confirms WH official's alleged history of bullying, sexual harassment …Read more

DEFUNDING UNRWA: White House preparing in case Congress makes block on UN agency permanent …Read more

Capitol Hill

'APPALLING': 'Squad' congressman's 'reprehensible' stance on Farrakhan mural sparks call for resignation …Read more

'COMMONSENSE' BILL: Senate Republicans introduce Laken Riley Act, urge swift consideration …Read more

'SIGNIFICANT THREATS': Republicans launch oversight of Chinese threat to US farm industry …Read more

READY FOR BATTLE: Vance bill would review US defense readiness amid Ukraine funding …Read more

HUNTER OUT: Hunter Biden refuses to attend House hearing with former business associates …Read more

CHINESE MILITARY: Stefanik rips Obama AG Lynch over links to Chinese military company …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

2020 REMATCH: Trump goes over the top, clinching 2024 Republican presidential nomination …Read more

BATTLEGROUND STATE: Potential 2024 swing state leans toward Trump in new poll …Read more

Across America

CHINESE LAND: Lawmakers to propose greater oversight of Chinese land acquisitions in America …Read more

'TRYING TO SILENCE': CNN forced to correct story after accusations of ‘smear’ campaign against Katie Britt …Read more

'IMMEDIATE ATTENTION': More than 25 AGs urge Senate to pass of the Laken Riley Act …Read more

LIGHT DISMISSAL: Judge dismisses some counts against Trump in Fani Willis election interference case …Read more

ACCEPTED: Judge approves Trump's $92M bond in NY defamation case …Read more

'WON'T ENDORSE NONSENSE': Arkansas drops 'X' from driver's licenses and IDs …Read more

