A Fulton County judge has quashed six counts in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

Judge Scott McAffee said in an order Wednesday that the state failed to allege sufficient detail for six counts of "solicitation of violation of oath by public officer."

"The Court’s concern is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the Defendants — in fact it has alleged an abundance. However, the lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the undersigned opinion, fatal," McAfee wrote.

"As written, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying felony solicited," the judge continued.

"They do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently, as the Defendants could have violated the Constitutions and thus the statute in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways."

This is a developing story and will be updated.