Fox News Politics: Speaker race continues

What's happening…

- Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas continues. Follow Fox News' live blog for the latest updates

- American group rushes to help rescue US citizens from Israel…

- Biden re-affirms support for Israel at meeting with Jewish leaders

SPEAKERLESS HOUSE

Republicans have selected a replacement for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a secret conference vote, but that may not be enough. Get the latest updates on the speaker race in Fox News' live blog.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the current majority leader, secured the majority of his party's support, but there are several lawmakers who say they will not vote for him – raising doubt about whether he can win a House-wide vote to be elected speaker.

However, Rep. Jim Jordan — the other candidate for the speakership — is urging his colleagues to vote for Scalise.

The House gaveled in briefly at 3 p.m. after Scalise won the Republican vote for the nomination, but after a prayer and the pledge of allegiance, Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry immediately called a recess. It's unclear when the House will reconvene for a vote.

But Rep. Thomas Massie, who is "uncomfortable" with Scalise's proposed plans for the speakership, suggested this the process for getting a new speaker could be harder than the 15 rounds of voting that eventually elected McCarthy to the role.

"Let's be clear, January was a coronation. And it was difficult. This is a competition and it's going to be even more difficult," Massie told the press on Wednesday.

UNDER PRESSURE: House Republicans in Biden-won districts face push from Dems ahead of speaker vote …Read more

'ONGOING SITUATION': Dem rep's email to constituents omits mention of terror in discussing Israel-Hamas war …Read more

DODGER: Far-left Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib refused to condemn Hamas' bloody beheadings …WATCH

SOUND OF SILENCE: SPLC remains mum on radical left-wing groups supporting Hamas …Read more

'UNSHAKABLE': Biden doubles down on US commitment to Israeli ...Read more

PAY TO SLAY': Judge lets lawsuit against Biden White House over money to Palestinians move forward ...Read more

'I'VE MATURED': Black anti-police pastor reverses course, launches massive pro-police event ...Read more

'DEVASTATING' COSTS: House report blames Mayorkas for human price of border crisis …Read more

'PETRO PETE': Biden Cabinet member chased from event by climate activists ...Read more