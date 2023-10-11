SPLC silent on whether BLM, Dem Socialists' pro-Hamas activism raises 'hate' concerns

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a left-wing organization that tracks and labels so-called "hate groups" across the country, is remaining silent on whether Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the Democratic Socialists of America's (DSA) actions following Hamas's deadly attack on Israelis raise 'hate' concerns.

BLM Grassroots called the Iran-backed terrorist group's attacks "desperate acts of self-defense." The DSA promoted a New York City pro-Hamas rally and said the incursion was a "direct result of Israel's apartheid regime."

Demonstrators at the rally burned and stomped on an Israeli flag and taunted supporters of Israel with an image of a swastika. Others displayed signs that read, "Palestinian return by any means necessary," "Israeli apartheid & genocide funded by the U.S." and "End all U.S. aid to Israel!"

Dozens of student groups at universities such as Harvard also defended Hamas and held Israel "entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."

SENIOR BIDEN ADVISER'S GROUP VOWS TO PROTECT PRO-HAMAS DEMONSTRATORS IN NYC

Fox News Digital contacted the SPLC to see whether the actions of BLM, DSA and the dozens of student organizations raised problems. Additionally, Fox News Digital sought comment on whether the group's actions met SPLC's "hate & extremism" definition or label.

The SPLC, however, did not respond to the inquiry despite its self-proclaimed status of being the "premier" monitor of "domestic hate groups," including the antisemitic movement.

The SPLC has avoided slapping "hate" labels on left-wing groups while regularly incorporating mainstream right-leaning organizations in its reports. Meanwhile, the SPLC itself has faced a long history of allegations of discrimination as it simultaneously purports to be a "catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond," including accusations of rampant internal racism and sexism that have led to upheaval among its top ranks.

TOP REPUBLICAN SLAMS ALMA MATER HARVARD AFTER STUDENT GROUPS BLAME ISRAEL FOR HAMAS ATTACK

But as the SPLC remains silent, some Democrats have criticized the events.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, who is among six DSA members in Congress's lower chamber, slammed the "bigotry" displayed at the New York City rally promoted by the local DSA chapter, which included the pro-Hamas demonstrators ridiculing Israel supporters with images of a swastika.

"The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment," Ocasio-Cortez told Politico. "It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas' horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation."

Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D.-Minn., called for a "ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas on Saturday, the day of the attacks that saw hundreds of Israelis brutally slaughtered, including women, children and babies.

New York state Rep. Zohran Mamdani, who was elected with support from DSA and delivered a keynote address at the group's national convention in August, also spoke out against the rhetoric at the DSA rally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My support for Palestinian liberation should never be confused for a celebration of the loss of civilian life," Mamdani told Politico. "I condemn the killing of civilians and rhetoric at a rally [on Sunday] seeking to make light of such deaths."

On Tuesday, the DSA's New York City chapter apologized for promoting the rally but did not condemn Hamas.

Fox News Digital's Kyle Morris contributed to this report.