The GOP race for House Speaker begins
Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives will decide on the next Speaker of the House Wednesday. Former Speaker Kevint McCarthy was oustered, and now the frontrunners are Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
incoming update…
Two top House Republicans have formally cast themselves into the race for speaker, and so far, it appears that one of them will be the likely winner after the GOP’s closed-door candidate election.
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., McCarthy’s longtime No. 2, and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are the two main contenders this morning.
Scalise has scored support from another member of House leadership, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and is expected to be a favorite of moderates and mainstream Republicans.
Jordan, however, is popular among conservatives and other GOP hardliners, as one of the founding members of the House Freedom Caucus. He has also been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
While Jordan narrowly leads Scalise in public endorsements, it’s worth noting that roughly two-thirds of the GOP conference has remained silent on their support.
Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.
The speaker of the House of Representatives is a critical role in American politics, being the leader of the lower chamber of Congress and also second in the presidential line of succession after the vice president.
Before the full House votes for a speaker, Republicans and Democrats typically agree on a nominee for the position.
To elect a speaker, the House convenes on the floor and begins nominations. After candidates are nominated, the House votes by roll call, with the clerk calling each member by name. To vote, representatives must say the name of the candidate they support for the speakership.
The speaker must secure a majority of votes on the House floor, but it doesn’t have to be a majority of all elected members of Congress — just the majority of those voting at that time. If every elected member of the House votes, a speaker will need 218 to win. But if some members don’t vote due to absence from the floor or because they vote “present”, the number of votes needed to win decreases.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted as House speaker last week after a group of eight Republican lawmakers joined House Democrats.
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a measure against McCarthy known as a motion to vacate, accusing him of breaking promises he made to win the speaker's gavel in January.
GOP Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona; Ken Buck of Colorado; Tim Burchett of Tennessee; Eli Crane of Arizona; Bob Good of Virginia; Nancy Mace of South Carolina; and Matt Rosendale of Montana joined Gaetz and House Democrats in accepting the motion to vacate.
McCarthy is the first speaker of the House to be ousted from his post in the history of the House of Representatives.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives does not have to be a member of Congress.
But no one, as of 2023, has ever served as House speaker without being an elected member of the House of Representatives.
Last week, after Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, a group of Republican lawmakers began floating the idea of former President Trump serving as House speaker.
Trump told Fox News Digital he would be open to accepting the post for a short period of time, saying he would only do so to unify the party. He stressed that he is focused on his 2024 presidential campaign.
But House Republican Conference Rules states that “a member of the Republican Leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed.”
Trump has been indicted four times this year — out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation; Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation; and Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges across all jurisdictions.
Live Coverage begins here