The GOP race for House Speaker begins

Two top House Republicans have formally cast themselves into the race for speaker, and so far, it appears that one of them will be the likely winner after the GOP’s closed-door candidate election.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., McCarthy’s longtime No. 2, and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are the two main contenders this morning.

Scalise has scored support from another member of House leadership, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and is expected to be a favorite of moderates and mainstream Republicans.

Jordan, however, is popular among conservatives and other GOP hardliners, as one of the founding members of the House Freedom Caucus. He has also been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

While Jordan narrowly leads Scalise in public endorsements, it’s worth noting that roughly two-thirds of the GOP conference has remained silent on their support.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.