Fox News Politics: House speaker deja vote

Speaker deja vote

Republican speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan failed to win enough support on the House floor in the first full vote to select Rep. Kevin McCarthy's replacement …Read more

Jordan won 200 votes, with 20 Republicans voting for someone else. Every Democrat on the floor voted for Jeffries.

It's unclear what happens next. The House went into recess following Jordan's first failed vote. Some Republicans suggest that Jordan can rally support.

‘THERE ARE SEVERAL’: House Dem floats GOP alternatives to Jordan for House speaker ...Read more

Quote of the day:

"I would just simply say that it would be somewhere between the 15 rounds that speaker McCarthy got, and the five rounds that Pope Francis got in order to get elected"

—GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis on how long the speaker vote will take.

DRILLING DOWN: Cruz, Manchin take action to curb Biden's restrictions on oil drilling ...Read more

‘CRIME’ FAMILY: America weighs in on whether Biden and son Hunter committed crimes ...Read more

'WE CANNOT WAIT': Schumer says Senate will 'move quickly' on supplemental package to Israel ...Read more

DEPORT HAMAS: GOP Senators continue push to cancel visas of pro-Hamas foreigners ...Read more

'KEY POINT MAN': GOP senators could block Biden nominee from Israel ambassadorship over Iran record ...Read more

'STATE-SANCTIONED VIOLENCE': Tlaib's top fundraiser accuses Israel of ethically cleansing Palestinians ...Read more

SPECIAL DELIVERY: GOP AG launches effort to send surplus law enforcement gear to IDF soldiers ...Read more

'FLAWED': New data shreds Newsom, Soros claim that red states are more dangerous than blue ...Read more

Campaign Trail

TRUMP IN COURT: Trump to return to NYC to defend business in court ...Read more

'LIKE A LOST PUPPY': Trump rips '60 Minutes' for 'protecting Biden' during interview ...Read more

NOT ONE DOLLAR: DeSantis hammers Biden for putting Gaza relief over hostages ...Read more

NO ROOM FOR HATE: DeSantis takes shot at Haley after remarks about Gaza refugees, doubles down on not letting them in US ...Read more

'NOT HELPFUL': Tim Scott responds to Trump's criticism of Israel PM Netanyahu ...Read more