Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump rips '60 Minutes' for softball Biden interview: 'Led him along like a lost child'

CBS News' Scott Pelley sat down with Biden for an interview largely focused on the Israel-Hamas crisis

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
'60 Minutes' host says Biden seems 'tired' after week of foreign policy issues Video

'60 Minutes' host says Biden seems 'tired' after week of foreign policy issues

CBS host Scott Pelley says President Biden seemed 'tired' after a week of dealing with foreign policy crises.

Former President Trump tore into "60 Minutes" for its easy treatment of President Biden Sunday, declaring the long-running news program "highly partisan."

Biden, who rarely grants interviews, sat down for the second time in his presidency with CBS News' Scott Pelley for an interview primarily focused on America's response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas crisis. 

Trump, who is aiming for a rematch against Biden in 2024, took to Truth Social telling his followers that "60 Minutes" should be "ashamed of themselves."

"They just interviewed Crooked Joe Biden, and led him along like a lost child," Trump wrote Sunday night. "Each question contained the answer, and was so weakly and apologetically asked that it was a JOKE which should be considered a campaign contribution to the Democrat Party." 

JOE BIDEN BLUNTLY ASKED 'ARE YOU SURE YOU WANT TO RUN AGAIN' IN '60 MINUTES' INTERVIEW

Biden and Pelley

CBS News' Scott Pelley sat down with President Biden for an interview that aired on "60 Minutes." (CBS/Screenshot)

"Why should CBS get free public airwaves for this highly partisan ‘show,’ which never apologized to me for the mistakes they made on the 'Laptop from Hell?' They are protecting Biden even though he is the most corrupt and incompetent President in the history of the United States," he continued. 

Trump alluded to his combative "60 Minutes" interview with CBS News' Lesley Stahl where she famously laughed off the Hunter Biden scandal in the final weeks of the 2020 election and told the then-president that the newly-surfaced laptop could not be verified. 

BIDEN'S STRING OF ‘FRIENDLY’ INTERVIEWS AVOID QUESTIONS ABOUT HUNTER, CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AS TROUBLES MOUNT

The 2024 GOP frontrunner further railed against CBS News during a campaign event in Iowa on Monday. 

"Did you see [Biden] on ‘60 Minutes’ last night?" Trump asked the crowd. "The questions- ‘Isn’t it true that you really like Israel a lot and that you'll do this and this,' and he goes ‘Yes.’ ‘Isn’t it true…' - they don't treat me that way on ‘60 Minutes!’" 

Trump in North Carolina

Former President Trump railed against "60 Minutes" for its treatment of President Biden, comparing it to his hostile sitdown with Lesley Stahl in 2020. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ahead of the interview, Pelley offered his viewers a disclaimer about Biden's condition. 

"Late Thursday, we met President Biden at the White House. It had been a rough week, and we could see it on him. Mr. Biden will be 81 next month, and he has said that when he's tired, his life-long stutter can creep back in," Pelley said. 

‘60 MINUTES’ HOST SAYS BIDEN SEEMS ‘TIRED’ AFTER MANAGING EFFORTS IN ISRAEL, UKRAINE: ‘WE COULD SEE IT’

Some of the questions Pelley posed to Biden that Trump satirized included, "Why do you feel so strongly about speaking to these families [of American hostages in Gaza] personally on Zoom?," "Is getting the American hostages back safely among your highest priorities now?," "Does the dysfunction that we've seen in Congress increase the danger in the world?" and "Why do you feel so strongly? What does Israel mean to you?"

Pelley previously interviewed Biden in September 2022. It is rare for anyone to secure one interview with the current president let alone multiple. 

Scott Pelley Biden interview

CBS News' Scott Pelley offered a disclaimer to viewers that President Biden's "stutter" is due to his tiredness. (Screenshot/CBS News)

President Biden has been criticized for his "friendly" sit-downs, even by members of the legacy media.

"They pretty much made it clear that I don't think they - they see that they may be meeting that standard by putting the president up for interviews with, I would say, friendly talk show hosts and maybe getting their message out on social media," New York Times reporter Zolan Kanno-Youngs said at last month's Texas Tribune Festival. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.