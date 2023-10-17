House of Representatives to vote on new speaker
The House of Representatives will vote on a new Speaker at noon on Tuesday as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seeks to garner the 218 votes required to get him across the finish line. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., failed to get enough support as nominee last week.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries says he has no regrets over his decision to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, despite the decision having left Congress dead in the water.
Jeffries reportedly says Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, would use the Speakership in largely the same manner as McCarthy. Democrats have refused to accept blame from Republican lawmakers over derailing Congress.
“Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan have a different demeanor, but they practice the same extreme right-wing ideology,” Jeffries told Punchbowl News late Monday. “They both voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election … to criminalize abortion care and impose a nationwide ban and … to end Social Security and Medicare as we know it."
McCarthy's ouster on October 3rd and Republicans' failure to secure a replacement has left Congress unable to pass legislation, even as a support package for Israel would appear to have widespread support.
The House’s makeup is critically important when it comes to selecting a new chamber speaker.
The total number of lawmakers in the lower chamber is a static 435, with the majority party controlling at least 218 of the seats in the House — a simple majority.
Currently, Republicans control 221 seats while Democrats hold 212. Both parties are facing vacancies in the form of Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who left Congress for the private sector, and Chris Stewart, R-Utah, who resigned to take care of his wife amid health issues.
This means that, for Jordan or another lawmaker to become speaker, he or she would need 217 votes.
Typically, the majority party can steamroll the other in choosing the House’s head honcho, but House Republicans are in a unique and historic situation of choosing a leader with a slim majority after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was forced out via a motion to vacate.
Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.
The House of Representatives is finally expected to vote on a new speaker on Tuesday at noon after the chamber ousted its previous leader in a historic majority vote earlier this month.
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was chosen as Republicans’ candidate for speaker last week after a tumultuous few days in which Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., the initial speaker-designate last week, was forced to drop out of the race over growing public opposition.
And despite Republicans holding the House majority, it’s not immediately clear if Jordan can win on the first ballot.
"We need to get a speaker tomorrow, the American people deserve to have their Congress, their House of Representatives, working," Jordan told reporters on Monday evening. "I felt good walking into the conference, I feel even better now."
House Republicans met behind closed doors on Monday night, where Jordan made a last appeal to the holdouts against him.
He’ll need a simple majority to win the speaker’s gavel. But with House Republicans’ razor-thin margin and at least one expected absence, he can only lose three GOP votes to still clinch the speakership if all House Democrats are present.
House Republicans are currently the majority party in the lower chamber. This means that they control the speakership as well as the helms of the House committees.
Currently, the House GOP is working with 221 members in a slim majority that has only shrunk since the Republicans took over the chamber in January.
Utah GOP Rep. Chris Stewart’s departure in September to care for his ill wife reduced the GOP majority to just three seats in a fully stocked House. However, the Democrats are also down a member after Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline’s departure earlier this year.
The House of Representatives covers the proportional representation of America, as opposed to the Senate’s equal representation of two senators for every state.
Each state has a number of House seats allocated to them based on population, the largest being California and the smallest being several states with only one at-large member.
