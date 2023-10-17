House of Representatives to vote on new speaker

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries says he has no regrets over his decision to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, despite the decision having left Congress dead in the water.

Jeffries reportedly says Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, would use the Speakership in largely the same manner as McCarthy. Democrats have refused to accept blame from Republican lawmakers over derailing Congress.

“Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan have a different demeanor, but they practice the same extreme right-wing ideology,” Jeffries told Punchbowl News late Monday. “They both voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election … to criminalize abortion care and impose a nationwide ban and … to end Social Security and Medicare as we know it."

McCarthy's ouster on October 3rd and Republicans' failure to secure a replacement has left Congress unable to pass legislation, even as a support package for Israel would appear to have widespread support.